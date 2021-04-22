Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Hanwha Chemical, Mitsubishi Group, BASF Europe

“

The report titled Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-based Acrylic Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-based Acrylic Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hanwha Chemical, Mitsubishi Group, BASF Europe, Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology, Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology, Akzo Nobel, DSM Coating Resins, Shenzhen Jitian Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic Resin Emulsion

Acrylic Resin Suspension

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings

Inks

Adhesives

Others



The Water-based Acrylic Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-based Acrylic Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-based Acrylic Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic Resin Emulsion

1.2.3 Acrylic Resin Suspension

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Inks

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Industry Trends

2.4.2 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Drivers

2.4.3 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Challenges

2.4.4 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Restraints

3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales

3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Water-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

10.4.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hanwha Chemical

12.1.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hanwha Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Hanwha Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hanwha Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.1.5 Hanwha Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 Mitsubishi Group

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Group Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Group Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Group Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Group Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mitsubishi Group Recent Developments

12.3 BASF Europe

12.3.1 BASF Europe Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Europe Overview

12.3.3 BASF Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.3.5 BASF Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BASF Europe Recent Developments

12.4 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology

12.4.1 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Overview

12.4.3 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.4.5 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology

12.5.1 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Overview

12.5.3 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.5.5 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Recent Developments

12.6 Akzo Nobel

12.6.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Akzo Nobel Overview

12.6.3 Akzo Nobel Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Akzo Nobel Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.6.5 Akzo Nobel Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments

12.7 DSM Coating Resins

12.7.1 DSM Coating Resins Corporation Information

12.7.2 DSM Coating Resins Overview

12.7.3 DSM Coating Resins Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DSM Coating Resins Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.7.5 DSM Coating Resins Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 DSM Coating Resins Recent Developments

12.8 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical

12.8.1 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Overview

12.8.3 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin Products and Services

12.8.5 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Water-based Acrylic Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Water-based Acrylic Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Water-based Acrylic Resin Distributors

13.5 Water-based Acrylic Resin Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”