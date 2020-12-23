Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2026 | Hanwha Chemical, Mitsubishi Group, BASF Europe

“

The report titled Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water-based Acrylic Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water-based Acrylic Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hanwha Chemical, Mitsubishi Group, BASF Europe, Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology, Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology, Akzo Nobel, DSM Coating Resins, Shenzhen Jitian Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic Resin Emulsion

Acrylic Resin Suspension

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings

Inks

Adhesives

Others



The Water-based Acrylic Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water-based Acrylic Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water-based Acrylic Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water-based Acrylic Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-based Acrylic Resin

1.2 Water-based Acrylic Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Acrylic Resin Emulsion

1.2.3 Acrylic Resin Suspension

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Water-based Acrylic Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Inks

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Water-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Water-based Acrylic Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Water-based Acrylic Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-based Acrylic Resin Business

6.1 Hanwha Chemical

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hanwha Chemical Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Hanwha Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Hanwha Chemical Products Offered

6.1.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development

6.2 Mitsubishi Group

6.2.1 Mitsubishi Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 Mitsubishi Group Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Mitsubishi Group Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Mitsubishi Group Products Offered

6.2.5 Mitsubishi Group Recent Development

6.3 BASF Europe

6.3.1 BASF Europe Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF Europe Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 BASF Europe Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BASF Europe Products Offered

6.3.5 BASF Europe Recent Development

6.4 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology

6.4.1 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Corporation Information

6.4.2 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Products Offered

6.4.5 Wuhan Shiquanxing New Material Technology Recent Development

6.5 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology

6.5.1 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Corporation Information

6.5.2 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Products Offered

6.5.5 Foshan Wanxia New Material Technology Recent Development

6.6 Akzo Nobel

6.6.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

6.6.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Akzo Nobel Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Akzo Nobel Products Offered

6.6.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

6.7 DSM Coating Resins

6.6.1 DSM Coating Resins Corporation Information

6.6.2 DSM Coating Resins Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 DSM Coating Resins Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 DSM Coating Resins Products Offered

6.7.5 DSM Coating Resins Recent Development

6.8 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical

6.8.1 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Water-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Products Offered

6.8.5 Shenzhen Jitian Chemical Recent Development

7 Water-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Water-based Acrylic Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Water-based Acrylic Resin

7.4 Water-based Acrylic Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Water-based Acrylic Resin Distributors List

8.3 Water-based Acrylic Resin Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water-based Acrylic Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-based Acrylic Resin by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water-based Acrylic Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-based Acrylic Resin by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Water-based Acrylic Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Water-based Acrylic Resin by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Water-based Acrylic Resin by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

