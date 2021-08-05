Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology utilizes Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to create electric and heat energy through various complex conversion methods WTE technology provides an alternative source of renewable energy in a world with limited or challenged fossil reserves. MSW is considered a source of renewable energy because it contains a large amount of biological and renewable materials. WTE (Waste-to-Energy) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels. The major players in global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market include Covanta, Suez, Wheelabrator, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. Europe is the main market, and occupies about 50% of the global market. Thermal Technologies is the main type, with a share about 85%.Power Plant and Heating Plant are main applications. This report contains market size and forecasts of Waste-to-Energy Technologies in United States, including the following market information: United States Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Waste-to-Energy Technologies companies in 2020 (%) The global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market size is expected to growth from US$ 11140 million in 2020 to US$ 14250 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Waste-to-Energy Technologies market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Waste-to-Energy Technologies Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Thermal Technologies, Biochemical Reactions United States Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Power Plant, Heating Plant, Others

key players include:, Covanta, Suez, Wheelabrator, Veolia, China Everbright, A2A, EEW Efw, CA Tokyo 23, Attero, TIRU, MVV Energie, NEAS, Viridor, AEB Amsterdam, AVR, Tianjin Teda, City of Kobe, Shenzhen Energy, Grandblue, Osaka City Hall, MCC

