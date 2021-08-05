Waste Recycling Services Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 398780 Million In 2020 To US$ 429220 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 1.0% During 2021-2027

This report studies the Waste Recycling Services market. Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. It is an alternative to “conventional” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions (compared to plastic production, for example). Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling). Recycling is a key component of modern waste reduction and is the third component of the “Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle” waste hierarchy. Thus, recycling aims at environmental sustainability by substituting raw material inputs into and redirecting waste outputs out of the economic system. Recyclable materials include many kinds of glass, paper, and cardboard, metal, plastic, tires, textiles, and electronics. The composting or other reuse of biodegradable waste—such as food or garden waste—is also considered recycling. Materials to be recycled are either brought to a collection center or picked up from the curbside, then sorted, cleaned, and reprocessed into new materials destined for manufacturing. Global Waste Recycling Services key players include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 5%. USA is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of application, the largest application is Municipal, followed by Agricultural, Construction, Industrial, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Waste Recycling Services in United States, including the following market information: United States Waste Recycling Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Waste Recycling Services companies in 2020 (%) The global Waste Recycling Services market size is expected to growth from US$ 398780 million in 2020 to US$ 429220 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Waste Recycling Services market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Waste Recycling Services Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Waste Recycling Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Waste Recycling Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Compost & Food Waste, Glass & Fiberglass, Waste Paper, Waste Disposal & Collection, Used Commercial Goods, Iron and Steel, Battery Recyling, Liquids Oils & Chemicals, Multi-Material Collection, Others United States Waste Recycling Services Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Waste Recycling Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Municipal, Agricultural, Construction, Industrial, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Waste Recycling Services revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Waste Recycling Services revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Veolia Environment, Suez Environment, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Waste Connections, ADS Waste Holdings, Casella Waste Systems, Covanta Holding, Remondis, Parc, Kayama, Shirai, China Recyling Development, New COOP Tianbao etc, Tsuneishi Kamtecs, KUMASEI, DOWA ECO-SYSTEM

