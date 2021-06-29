Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027-LLC., AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM, AMS Spa

Complete study of the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.



Companies in the waste or garbage collection vehicle market are taking cues from this survey to gain insights about the quantities collected, finances, communication to users, and health & safety measures. Vehicle manufacturers are aligning their production activities in a similar manner, since it has been found that municipal waste generation has decreased in most cities. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market The global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% During 2021-2027

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle industry. Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Segment By Type: Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

Grapple Trucks

Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Segment By Application: Light Duty Vehicle

Medium Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness. Key companies operating in the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market include : AUTOCAR, LLC., AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM, AMS Spa, EcoZeta S.r.l., Environmental Solutions Group, EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AND MANUFACTURING LLC, FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa, GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD., Hidro-Mak, MS DORSE, Mecagil-Lebon, Nord Engineering s.r.l., TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP, Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd., XCMG Group

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle market?

TOC Table of Contents

1 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Product Overview

1.2 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Front Loaders

1.2.2 Rear Loaders

1.2.3 Side Loaders

1.2.4 Grapple Trucks

1.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle by Application

4.1 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Light Duty Vehicle

4.1.2 Medium Duty Vehicle

4.1.3 Heavy Duty Vehicle

4.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle by Country

5.1 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle by Country

6.1 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle by Country

8.1 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Business

10.1 AUTOCAR, LLC.

10.1.1 AUTOCAR, LLC. Corporation Information

10.1.2 AUTOCAR, LLC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AUTOCAR, LLC. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AUTOCAR, LLC. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.1.5 AUTOCAR, LLC. Recent Development

10.2 AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM

10.2.1 AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM Corporation Information

10.2.2 AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.2.5 AB NARPES TRA and METALL – NTM Recent Development

10.3 AMS Spa

10.3.1 AMS Spa Corporation Information

10.3.2 AMS Spa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 AMS Spa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 AMS Spa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.3.5 AMS Spa Recent Development

10.4 EcoZeta S.r.l.

10.4.1 EcoZeta S.r.l. Corporation Information

10.4.2 EcoZeta S.r.l. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 EcoZeta S.r.l. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 EcoZeta S.r.l. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.4.5 EcoZeta S.r.l. Recent Development

10.5 Environmental Solutions Group

10.5.1 Environmental Solutions Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Environmental Solutions Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Environmental Solutions Group Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Environmental Solutions Group Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.5.5 Environmental Solutions Group Recent Development

10.6 EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AND MANUFACTURING LLC

10.6.1 EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AND MANUFACTURING LLC Corporation Information

10.6.2 EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AND MANUFACTURING LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AND MANUFACTURING LLC Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AND MANUFACTURING LLC Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.6.5 EOW INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION AND MANUFACTURING LLC Recent Development

10.7 FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

10.7.1 FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

10.7.2 FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.7.5 FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

10.8 Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa

10.8.1 Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.8.5 Fratelli Mazzocchia Spa Recent Development

10.9 GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD.

10.9.1 GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD. Corporation Information

10.9.2 GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.9.5 GEP ECOTECH CO., LTD. Recent Development

10.10 Hidro-Mak

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hidro-Mak Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hidro-Mak Recent Development

10.11 MS DORSE

10.11.1 MS DORSE Corporation Information

10.11.2 MS DORSE Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MS DORSE Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 MS DORSE Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.11.5 MS DORSE Recent Development

10.12 Mecagil-Lebon

10.12.1 Mecagil-Lebon Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mecagil-Lebon Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mecagil-Lebon Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mecagil-Lebon Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.12.5 Mecagil-Lebon Recent Development

10.13 Nord Engineering s.r.l.

10.13.1 Nord Engineering s.r.l. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nord Engineering s.r.l. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nord Engineering s.r.l. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Nord Engineering s.r.l. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.13.5 Nord Engineering s.r.l. Recent Development

10.14 TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP

10.14.1 TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP Corporation Information

10.14.2 TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.14.5 TERBERG ROSROCA GROUP Recent Development

10.15 Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd.

10.15.1 Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd. Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.16 XCMG Group

10.16.1 XCMG Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 XCMG Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 XCMG Group Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 XCMG Group Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Products Offered

10.16.5 XCMG Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Distributors

12.3 Waste or Garbage Collection Vehicle Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

