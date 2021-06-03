Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Current Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook to 2027| ABB, MHI, Siemens

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all important segments of the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Research Report: ABB, MHI, Siemens, GE, Kawasaki, Ormat, Foster Wheeler, Bosch, Echogen Power Systems, EST (Wasabi), Thermax

Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market by Type: Steam System, Organic Rankine Cycle System, Kalina Cycle System, Other

Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market by Application: Petroleum Refining, Heavy Metal Production, Cement, Chemical, Other

The global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market?

What will be the size of the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Waste Heat Recovery Unit market?

Table of Contents

1 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Overview

1.1 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Product Scope

1.2 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Steam System

1.2.3 Organic Rankine Cycle System

1.2.4 Kalina Cycle System

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Petroleum Refining

1.3.3 Heavy Metal Production

1.3.4 Cement

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waste Heat Recovery Unit Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waste Heat Recovery Unit Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waste Heat Recovery Unit as of 2020)

3.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Waste Heat Recovery Unit Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waste Heat Recovery Unit Business

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 MHI

12.2.1 MHI Corporation Information

12.2.2 MHI Business Overview

12.2.3 MHI Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 MHI Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.2.5 MHI Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 GE

12.4.1 GE Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Business Overview

12.4.3 GE Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GE Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.4.5 GE Recent Development

12.5 Kawasaki

12.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

12.5.3 Kawasaki Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kawasaki Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

12.6 Ormat

12.6.1 Ormat Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ormat Business Overview

12.6.3 Ormat Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ormat Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.6.5 Ormat Recent Development

12.7 Foster Wheeler

12.7.1 Foster Wheeler Corporation Information

12.7.2 Foster Wheeler Business Overview

12.7.3 Foster Wheeler Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Foster Wheeler Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.7.5 Foster Wheeler Recent Development

12.8 Bosch

12.8.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.8.3 Bosch Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bosch Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.8.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.9 Echogen Power Systems

12.9.1 Echogen Power Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Echogen Power Systems Business Overview

12.9.3 Echogen Power Systems Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Echogen Power Systems Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.9.5 Echogen Power Systems Recent Development

12.10 EST (Wasabi)

12.10.1 EST (Wasabi) Corporation Information

12.10.2 EST (Wasabi) Business Overview

12.10.3 EST (Wasabi) Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EST (Wasabi) Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.10.5 EST (Wasabi) Recent Development

12.11 Thermax

12.11.1 Thermax Corporation Information

12.11.2 Thermax Business Overview

12.11.3 Thermax Waste Heat Recovery Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Thermax Waste Heat Recovery Unit Products Offered

12.11.5 Thermax Recent Development

13 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waste Heat Recovery Unit

13.4 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Distributors List

14.3 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Trends

15.2 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Drivers

15.3 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Challenges

15.4 Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

