Waste Heat Recovery Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Waste Heat Recovery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Waste Heat Recovery market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Waste Heat Recovery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, Amec Foster Wheeler, Clean Energy Technologies, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens, Bono Energia, BORSIG, Bosch Industriekessel, Citech, ClearPower Systems, Dresser-Rand, Echogen, Forbes Marshall, Ormat Technologies, Probe Manufacturing, TESPL, THE MAERSK, Thermax Global Market Segment by Product Type: Upstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery

Midstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery

Downstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery Market Segment by Application:

Chemicals Industry

Petroleum Refining Industry

Paper Industry

Commercial Facilities

Food Industry

Metal Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Waste Heat Recovery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waste Heat Recovery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Waste Heat Recovery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waste Heat Recovery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waste Heat Recovery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waste Heat Recovery market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Waste Heat Recovery

1.1 Waste Heat Recovery Market Overview

1.1.1 Waste Heat Recovery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Waste Heat Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Waste Heat Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Waste Heat Recovery Market Overview by Sector

2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Sector: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Size by Sector (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Sector (2021-2026)

2.4 Upstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery

2.5 Midstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery

2.6 Downstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery 3 Waste Heat Recovery Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Chemicals Industry

3.5 Petroleum Refining Industry

3.6 Paper Industry

3.7 Commercial Facilities

3.8 Food Industry

3.9 Metal Industry

3.10 Others 4 Global Waste Heat Recovery Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Waste Heat Recovery as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waste Heat Recovery Market

4.4 Global Top Players Waste Heat Recovery Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Waste Heat Recovery Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Waste Heat Recovery Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business

5.1.3 ABB Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 Amec Foster Wheeler

5.2.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Profile

5.2.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Main Business

5.2.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Developments

5.3 Clean Energy Technologies

5.5.1 Clean Energy Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Clean Energy Technologies Main Business

5.3.3 Clean Energy Technologies Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Clean Energy Technologies Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Recent Developments

5.4 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

5.4.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Profile

5.4.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Main Business

5.4.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Recent Developments

5.5 Siemens

5.5.1 Siemens Profile

5.5.2 Siemens Main Business

5.5.3 Siemens Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Siemens Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.6 Bono Energia

5.6.1 Bono Energia Profile

5.6.2 Bono Energia Main Business

5.6.3 Bono Energia Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bono Energia Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Bono Energia Recent Developments

5.7 BORSIG

5.7.1 BORSIG Profile

5.7.2 BORSIG Main Business

5.7.3 BORSIG Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BORSIG Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BORSIG Recent Developments

5.8 Bosch Industriekessel

5.8.1 Bosch Industriekessel Profile

5.8.2 Bosch Industriekessel Main Business

5.8.3 Bosch Industriekessel Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Bosch Industriekessel Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Bosch Industriekessel Recent Developments

5.9 Citech

5.9.1 Citech Profile

5.9.2 Citech Main Business

5.9.3 Citech Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Citech Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Citech Recent Developments

5.10 ClearPower Systems

5.10.1 ClearPower Systems Profile

5.10.2 ClearPower Systems Main Business

5.10.3 ClearPower Systems Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ClearPower Systems Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 ClearPower Systems Recent Developments

5.11 Dresser-Rand

5.11.1 Dresser-Rand Profile

5.11.2 Dresser-Rand Main Business

5.11.3 Dresser-Rand Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Dresser-Rand Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Dresser-Rand Recent Developments

5.12 Echogen

5.12.1 Echogen Profile

5.12.2 Echogen Main Business

5.12.3 Echogen Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Echogen Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Echogen Recent Developments

5.13 Forbes Marshall

5.13.1 Forbes Marshall Profile

5.13.2 Forbes Marshall Main Business

5.13.3 Forbes Marshall Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Forbes Marshall Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Forbes Marshall Recent Developments

5.14 Ormat Technologies

5.14.1 Ormat Technologies Profile

5.14.2 Ormat Technologies Main Business

5.14.3 Ormat Technologies Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Ormat Technologies Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Ormat Technologies Recent Developments

5.15 Probe Manufacturing

5.15.1 Probe Manufacturing Profile

5.15.2 Probe Manufacturing Main Business

5.15.3 Probe Manufacturing Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Probe Manufacturing Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Probe Manufacturing Recent Developments

5.16 TESPL

5.16.1 TESPL Profile

5.16.2 TESPL Main Business

5.16.3 TESPL Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 TESPL Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 TESPL Recent Developments

5.17 THE MAERSK

5.17.1 THE MAERSK Profile

5.17.2 THE MAERSK Main Business

5.17.3 THE MAERSK Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 THE MAERSK Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 THE MAERSK Recent Developments

5.18 Thermax Global

5.18.1 Thermax Global Profile

5.18.2 Thermax Global Main Business

5.18.3 Thermax Global Waste Heat Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Thermax Global Waste Heat Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Thermax Global Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Waste Heat Recovery Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Waste Heat Recovery Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

