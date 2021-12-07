Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure | Research Report 2027 | Solvay, Evonik, OCI

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Solvay, Evonik, OCI, Kemira, JSC Khimprom, Ak-Kim, Hodogaya, Jinke Chem, Hongye Chem, Boholy Chem, Shangyu Jiehua, Wanma Chem, Hexing Chem

Market Segmentation by Product:

COP (Sodium Percarbonate, Coated)

WPC (Sodium Percarbonate, Uncoated)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Powdery Washing Products

Liquid Washing Products



The Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market expansion?

What will be the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate

1.2 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 COP (Sodium Percarbonate, Coated)

1.2.3 WPC (Sodium Percarbonate, Uncoated)

1.3 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Powdery Washing Products

1.3.3 Liquid Washing Products

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production

3.4.1 North America Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production

3.5.1 Europe Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production

3.6.1 China Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production

3.7.1 Japan Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Solvay

7.1.1 Solvay Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Solvay Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Solvay Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 OCI

7.3.1 OCI Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.3.2 OCI Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 OCI Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 OCI Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 OCI Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kemira

7.4.1 Kemira Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kemira Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kemira Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kemira Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kemira Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JSC Khimprom

7.5.1 JSC Khimprom Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.5.2 JSC Khimprom Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JSC Khimprom Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 JSC Khimprom Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JSC Khimprom Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ak-Kim

7.6.1 Ak-Kim Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ak-Kim Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ak-Kim Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ak-Kim Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ak-Kim Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hodogaya

7.7.1 Hodogaya Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hodogaya Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hodogaya Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hodogaya Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hodogaya Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jinke Chem

7.8.1 Jinke Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jinke Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jinke Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jinke Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jinke Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hongye Chem

7.9.1 Hongye Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hongye Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hongye Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hongye Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hongye Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Boholy Chem

7.10.1 Boholy Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.10.2 Boholy Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Boholy Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Boholy Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Boholy Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shangyu Jiehua

7.11.1 Shangyu Jiehua Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shangyu Jiehua Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shangyu Jiehua Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shangyu Jiehua Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shangyu Jiehua Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Wanma Chem

7.12.1 Wanma Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wanma Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Wanma Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Wanma Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Wanma Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hexing Chem

7.13.1 Hexing Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hexing Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hexing Chem Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hexing Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hexing Chem Recent Developments/Updates

8 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate

8.4 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Distributors List

9.3 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Industry Trends

10.2 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Growth Drivers

10.3 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Challenges

10.4 Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Washing Additives Sodium Percarbonate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”