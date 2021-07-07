Warehouse Robotics Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2021–2027 | Kuka, ABB, Fanuc Corp

“

The report titled Global Warehouse Robotics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Warehouse Robotics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Warehouse Robotics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Warehouse Robotics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Warehouse Robotics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Warehouse Robotics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Warehouse Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Warehouse Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Warehouse Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Warehouse Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Warehouse Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Warehouse Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kuka, ABB, Fanuc Corp, Amazon Robotics, Dematic, Yaskawa, Daifuku, Geek+, Knapp, Omron Adept, Greyorange, Grenzebach, SSI SCHAEFER, Quicktron, Vecna, Magazino, Fetch Robotics, IAM Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product: Mobile Robotics

Fixed Robotics



Market Segmentation by Application: E-commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Others



The Warehouse Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Warehouse Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Warehouse Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Warehouse Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Warehouse Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Warehouse Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Warehouse Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Warehouse Robotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Warehouse Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Warehouse Robotics Product Overview

1.2 Warehouse Robotics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mobile Robotics

1.2.2 Fixed Robotics

1.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Warehouse Robotics Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Warehouse Robotics Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Warehouse Robotics Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Warehouse Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Warehouse Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Warehouse Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Warehouse Robotics Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Warehouse Robotics as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Warehouse Robotics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Warehouse Robotics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Warehouse Robotics Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Warehouse Robotics by Application

4.1 Warehouse Robotics Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 E-commerce

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Food & Beverages

4.1.4 Electronics

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Warehouse Robotics by Country

5.1 North America Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Warehouse Robotics by Country

6.1 Europe Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Warehouse Robotics by Country

8.1 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Warehouse Robotics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Warehouse Robotics Business

10.1 Kuka

10.1.1 Kuka Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kuka Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kuka Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kuka Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.1.5 Kuka Recent Development

10.2 ABB

10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ABB Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.2.5 ABB Recent Development

10.3 Fanuc Corp

10.3.1 Fanuc Corp Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fanuc Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fanuc Corp Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fanuc Corp Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.3.5 Fanuc Corp Recent Development

10.4 Amazon Robotics

10.4.1 Amazon Robotics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Amazon Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Amazon Robotics Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Amazon Robotics Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.4.5 Amazon Robotics Recent Development

10.5 Dematic

10.5.1 Dematic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dematic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Dematic Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Dematic Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.5.5 Dematic Recent Development

10.6 Yaskawa

10.6.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yaskawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Yaskawa Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Yaskawa Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.6.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

10.7 Daifuku

10.7.1 Daifuku Corporation Information

10.7.2 Daifuku Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Daifuku Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Daifuku Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.7.5 Daifuku Recent Development

10.8 Geek+

10.8.1 Geek+ Corporation Information

10.8.2 Geek+ Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Geek+ Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Geek+ Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.8.5 Geek+ Recent Development

10.9 Knapp

10.9.1 Knapp Corporation Information

10.9.2 Knapp Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Knapp Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Knapp Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.9.5 Knapp Recent Development

10.10 Omron Adept

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Warehouse Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Omron Adept Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Omron Adept Recent Development

10.11 Greyorange

10.11.1 Greyorange Corporation Information

10.11.2 Greyorange Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Greyorange Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Greyorange Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.11.5 Greyorange Recent Development

10.12 Grenzebach

10.12.1 Grenzebach Corporation Information

10.12.2 Grenzebach Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Grenzebach Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Grenzebach Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.12.5 Grenzebach Recent Development

10.13 SSI SCHAEFER

10.13.1 SSI SCHAEFER Corporation Information

10.13.2 SSI SCHAEFER Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SSI SCHAEFER Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SSI SCHAEFER Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.13.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development

10.14 Quicktron

10.14.1 Quicktron Corporation Information

10.14.2 Quicktron Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Quicktron Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Quicktron Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.14.5 Quicktron Recent Development

10.15 Vecna

10.15.1 Vecna Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vecna Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Vecna Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Vecna Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.15.5 Vecna Recent Development

10.16 Magazino

10.16.1 Magazino Corporation Information

10.16.2 Magazino Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Magazino Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Magazino Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.16.5 Magazino Recent Development

10.17 Fetch Robotics

10.17.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fetch Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Fetch Robotics Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Fetch Robotics Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.17.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

10.18 IAM Robotics

10.18.1 IAM Robotics Corporation Information

10.18.2 IAM Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 IAM Robotics Warehouse Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 IAM Robotics Warehouse Robotics Products Offered

10.18.5 IAM Robotics Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Warehouse Robotics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Warehouse Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Warehouse Robotics Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Warehouse Robotics Distributors

12.3 Warehouse Robotics Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”