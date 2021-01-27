Wagyu Beef Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Starzen Co., Ltd., Australian Agricultural Company (AACo)

Wagyu is a breed of cattle native and unique in their genetics to Japan.Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its “melt in the mouth” moisture and tenderness. Japan is the largest producer of Wagyu Beef, and it also leads in global consumption, accounting for more than 80% of total volume. Except for Japan, Australia and US are also the main producer of wagyu beef. The market for Wagyu Beef is fragment, the major players including Itoham Foods Inc., Starzen Co., Ltd., Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Snake River Farms, Mishima Reserve, Blackmore Wagyu, Imperial Wagyu Beef, Black Hawk Prime, Lone Mountain Cattle Company, Toriyama Umami Wagyu, Masami Foods, Morgan Ranch and so on. Itoham Foods Inc account for nearly 15% global market share in value in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Wagyu Beef Market The global Wagyu Beef market size is projected to reach US$ 12710 million by 2026, from US$ 10210 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Wagyu Beef Scope and Segment Wagyu Beef market is segmented by Type, and by Sales Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wagyu Beef market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Sales Channel for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Itoham Foods Inc., Starzen Co., Ltd., Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Snake River Farms, Mishima Reserve, Blackmore Wagyu, Imperial Wagyu Beef, Black Hawk Prime, Lone Mountain Cattle Company, Toriyama Umami Wagyu, Masami Foods, Morgan Ranch

Wagyu Beef Breakdown Data by Type

Fullblood Wagyu, Purebred Wagyu, Crossbred Wagyu Wagyu Beef Breakdown Data by Sales Channel, Retail, Wholesaler, Direct to Consumer, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Wagyu Beef market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Wagyu Beef market report are North America, Europe, Japan and Australia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Sales Channel segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Wagyu Beef Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Wagyu Beef Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wagyu Beef Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fullblood Wagyu

1.4.3 Purebred Wagyu

1.2.4 Crossbred Wagyu 1.3 Market by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Wagyu Beef Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Wholesaler

1.3.4 Direct to Consumer

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Wagyu Beef Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Wagyu Beef Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Wagyu Beef Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Wagyu Beef Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Wagyu Beef Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Wagyu Beef Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Wagyu Beef Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Wagyu Beef Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Wagyu Beef Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Wagyu Beef Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Wagyu Beef Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Wagyu Beef Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wagyu Beef Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Wagyu Beef Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Wagyu Beef Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Wagyu Beef Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wagyu Beef Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Wagyu Beef Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Wagyu Beef Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Wagyu Beef Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Wagyu Beef Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Wagyu Beef Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wagyu Beef Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Wagyu Beef Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Wagyu Beef Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Wagyu Beef Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Wagyu Beef Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Wagyu Beef Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Wagyu Beef Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Wagyu Beef Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Wagyu Beef Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Wagyu Beef Sales by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Global Wagyu Beef Historical Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wagyu Beef Forecasted Sales by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wagyu Beef Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Wagyu Beef Revenue by Sales Channel

5.2.1 Global Wagyu Beef Historical Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wagyu Beef Forecasted Revenue by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wagyu Beef Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Wagyu Beef Price by Sales Channel

5.3.1 Global Wagyu Beef Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wagyu Beef Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Wagyu Beef Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Wagyu Beef Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Wagyu Beef Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Wagyu Beef Market Size by Sales Channel

6.2.1 North America Wagyu Beef Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Wagyu Beef Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Wagyu Beef Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Wagyu Beef Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Wagyu Beef Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Wagyu Beef Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Wagyu Beef Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Wagyu Beef Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Wagyu Beef Market Size by Sales Channel

7.2.1 Europe Wagyu Beef Sales by Sales Channel (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Wagyu Beef Revenue by Sales Channel (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Wagyu Beef Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Wagyu Beef Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Wagyu Beef Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Market Size by Sales Channel

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Sales by Sales Channel (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Revenue by Sales Channel (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Wagyu Beef Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Wagyu Beef Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Wagyu Beef Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Wagyu Beef Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Wagyu Beef Market Size by Sales Channel

9.2.1 Latin America Wagyu Beef Sales by Sales Channel (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Wagyu Beef Revenue by Sales Channel (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Wagyu Beef Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Wagyu Beef Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Wagyu Beef Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Market Size by Sales Channel

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wagyu Beef Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Itoham Foods Inc.

11.1.1 Itoham Foods Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Itoham Foods Inc. Overview

11.1.3 Itoham Foods Inc. Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Itoham Foods Inc. Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.1.5 Itoham Foods Inc. Related Developments 11.2 Starzen Co., Ltd.

11.2.1 Starzen Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Starzen Co., Ltd. Overview

11.2.3 Starzen Co., Ltd. Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Starzen Co., Ltd. Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.2.5 Starzen Co., Ltd. Related Developments 11.3 Australian Agricultural Company (AACo)

11.3.1 Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) Overview

11.3.3 Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.3.5 Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) Related Developments 11.4 Snake River Farms

11.4.1 Snake River Farms Corporation Information

11.4.2 Snake River Farms Overview

11.4.3 Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.4.5 Snake River Farms Related Developments 11.5 Mishima Reserve

11.5.1 Mishima Reserve Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mishima Reserve Overview

11.5.3 Mishima Reserve Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Mishima Reserve Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.5.5 Mishima Reserve Related Developments 11.6 Blackmore Wagyu

11.6.1 Blackmore Wagyu Corporation Information

11.6.2 Blackmore Wagyu Overview

11.6.3 Blackmore Wagyu Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Blackmore Wagyu Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.6.5 Blackmore Wagyu Related Developments 11.7 Imperial Wagyu Beef

11.7.1 Imperial Wagyu Beef Corporation Information

11.7.2 Imperial Wagyu Beef Overview

11.7.3 Imperial Wagyu Beef Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Imperial Wagyu Beef Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.7.5 Imperial Wagyu Beef Related Developments 11.8 Black Hawk Prime

11.8.1 Black Hawk Prime Corporation Information

11.8.2 Black Hawk Prime Overview

11.8.3 Black Hawk Prime Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Black Hawk Prime Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.8.5 Black Hawk Prime Related Developments 11.9 Lone Mountain Cattle Company

11.9.1 Lone Mountain Cattle Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 Lone Mountain Cattle Company Overview

11.9.3 Lone Mountain Cattle Company Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Lone Mountain Cattle Company Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.9.5 Lone Mountain Cattle Company Related Developments 11.10 Toriyama Umami Wagyu

11.10.1 Toriyama Umami Wagyu Corporation Information

11.10.2 Toriyama Umami Wagyu Overview

11.10.3 Toriyama Umami Wagyu Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Toriyama Umami Wagyu Wagyu Beef Product Description

11.12.1 Morgan Ranch Corporation Information

11.12.2 Morgan Ranch Overview

11.12.3 Morgan Ranch Wagyu Beef Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Morgan Ranch Product Description

11.12.5 Morgan Ranch Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Wagyu Beef Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Wagyu Beef Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Wagyu Beef Production Mode & Process 12.4 Wagyu Beef Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Wagyu Beef Sales Channels

12.4.2 Wagyu Beef Distributors 12.5 Wagyu Beef Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Wagyu Beef Industry Trends 13.2 Wagyu Beef Market Drivers 13.3 Wagyu Beef Market Challenges 13.4 Wagyu Beef Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Wagyu Beef Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

