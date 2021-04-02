Wafer Sorter Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | Brooks, C&D Semiconductor Services, Tokyo Electron, Mechatronic Systemtechnik

“

The report titled Global Wafer Sorter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wafer Sorter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wafer Sorter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wafer Sorter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wafer Sorter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wafer Sorter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wafer Sorter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wafer Sorter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wafer Sorter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wafer Sorter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wafer Sorter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wafer Sorter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Brooks, C&D Semiconductor Services, Tokyo Electron, Mechatronic Systemtechnik, Dou Yee Enterprises, GL Automation, Genmark Automation, ZS-Handling, Nadatech, Waf-tech, OAI

Market Segmentation by Product: Sort 0 mm – 50 mm

Sort 50 mm to 200 mm

Sort 200 mm to 300 mm

Sort More than 300 mm



Market Segmentation by Application: Wafer Sorters for Si

Wafer Sorters for GaAs

Wafer Sorters for Sapphire

Wafer Sorters for SiC

Wafer Sorters for Others Materials



The Wafer Sorter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wafer Sorter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wafer Sorter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wafer Sorter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wafer Sorter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wafer Sorter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wafer Sorter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wafer Sorter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Wafer Sorter Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sort 0 mm – 50 mm

1.2.3 Sort 50 mm to 200 mm

1.2.4 Sort 200 mm to 300 mm

1.2.5 Sort More than 300 mm

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wafer Sorters for Si

1.3.3 Wafer Sorters for GaAs

1.3.4 Wafer Sorters for Sapphire

1.3.5 Wafer Sorters for SiC

1.3.6 Wafer Sorters for Others Materials

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Wafer Sorter Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Wafer Sorter Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wafer Sorter Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Wafer Sorter Industry Trends

2.4.2 Wafer Sorter Market Drivers

2.4.3 Wafer Sorter Market Challenges

2.4.4 Wafer Sorter Market Restraints

3 Global Wafer Sorter Sales

3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Wafer Sorter Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wafer Sorter Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wafer Sorter Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Wafer Sorter Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wafer Sorter Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wafer Sorter Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Wafer Sorter Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Wafer Sorter Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wafer Sorter Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wafer Sorter Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wafer Sorter Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wafer Sorter Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wafer Sorter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wafer Sorter Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Wafer Sorter Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wafer Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wafer Sorter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Wafer Sorter Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wafer Sorter Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wafer Sorter Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wafer Sorter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wafer Sorter Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Wafer Sorter Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wafer Sorter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Wafer Sorter Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wafer Sorter Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wafer Sorter Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wafer Sorter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wafer Sorter Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Wafer Sorter Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wafer Sorter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wafer Sorter Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Wafer Sorter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Wafer Sorter Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Wafer Sorter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Wafer Sorter Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Wafer Sorter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Wafer Sorter Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Wafer Sorter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Wafer Sorter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Wafer Sorter Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wafer Sorter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Wafer Sorter Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wafer Sorter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Wafer Sorter Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Wafer Sorter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Wafer Sorter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Wafer Sorter Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wafer Sorter Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Wafer Sorter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Wafer Sorter Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Wafer Sorter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Wafer Sorter Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Wafer Sorter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Wafer Sorter Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Wafer Sorter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Wafer Sorter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Sorter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Brooks

12.1.1 Brooks Corporation Information

12.1.2 Brooks Overview

12.1.3 Brooks Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Brooks Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.1.5 Brooks Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Brooks Recent Developments

12.2 C&D Semiconductor Services

12.2.1 C&D Semiconductor Services Corporation Information

12.2.2 C&D Semiconductor Services Overview

12.2.3 C&D Semiconductor Services Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 C&D Semiconductor Services Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.2.5 C&D Semiconductor Services Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 C&D Semiconductor Services Recent Developments

12.3 Tokyo Electron

12.3.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tokyo Electron Overview

12.3.3 Tokyo Electron Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tokyo Electron Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.3.5 Tokyo Electron Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tokyo Electron Recent Developments

12.4 Mechatronic Systemtechnik

12.4.1 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Overview

12.4.3 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.4.5 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mechatronic Systemtechnik Recent Developments

12.5 Dou Yee Enterprises

12.5.1 Dou Yee Enterprises Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dou Yee Enterprises Overview

12.5.3 Dou Yee Enterprises Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dou Yee Enterprises Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.5.5 Dou Yee Enterprises Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Dou Yee Enterprises Recent Developments

12.6 GL Automation

12.6.1 GL Automation Corporation Information

12.6.2 GL Automation Overview

12.6.3 GL Automation Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 GL Automation Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.6.5 GL Automation Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 GL Automation Recent Developments

12.7 Genmark Automation

12.7.1 Genmark Automation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Genmark Automation Overview

12.7.3 Genmark Automation Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Genmark Automation Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.7.5 Genmark Automation Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Genmark Automation Recent Developments

12.8 ZS-Handling

12.8.1 ZS-Handling Corporation Information

12.8.2 ZS-Handling Overview

12.8.3 ZS-Handling Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ZS-Handling Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.8.5 ZS-Handling Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 ZS-Handling Recent Developments

12.9 Nadatech

12.9.1 Nadatech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nadatech Overview

12.9.3 Nadatech Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nadatech Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.9.5 Nadatech Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Nadatech Recent Developments

12.10 Waf-tech

12.10.1 Waf-tech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Waf-tech Overview

12.10.3 Waf-tech Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Waf-tech Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.10.5 Waf-tech Wafer Sorter SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Waf-tech Recent Developments

12.11 OAI

12.11.1 OAI Corporation Information

12.11.2 OAI Overview

12.11.3 OAI Wafer Sorter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 OAI Wafer Sorter Products and Services

12.11.5 OAI Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Wafer Sorter Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Wafer Sorter Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Wafer Sorter Production Mode & Process

13.4 Wafer Sorter Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wafer Sorter Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wafer Sorter Distributors

13.5 Wafer Sorter Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”