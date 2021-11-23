Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | MueTec, CyberOptics Corporation, Omron

“

The report titled Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

MueTec, CyberOptics Corporation, Omron, KLA-Tencor, Chroma ATE Inc, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc, Applied Materials Inc, TSI Inc, Olympus America, Inc, SemiProbe, Rigaku Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic



Market Segmentation by Application:

200mm Wafer

300mm Wafer



The Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fully Automatic

1.2.2 Semi-automatic

1.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment by Application

4.1 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 200mm Wafer

4.1.2 300mm Wafer

4.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Business

10.1 MueTec

10.1.1 MueTec Corporation Information

10.1.2 MueTec Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 MueTec Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 MueTec Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 MueTec Recent Development

10.2 CyberOptics Corporation

10.2.1 CyberOptics Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 CyberOptics Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CyberOptics Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CyberOptics Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 CyberOptics Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Omron

10.3.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.3.2 Omron Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Omron Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Omron Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Omron Recent Development

10.4 KLA-Tencor

10.4.1 KLA-Tencor Corporation Information

10.4.2 KLA-Tencor Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 KLA-Tencor Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 KLA-Tencor Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 KLA-Tencor Recent Development

10.5 Chroma ATE Inc

10.5.1 Chroma ATE Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chroma ATE Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chroma ATE Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chroma ATE Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Chroma ATE Inc Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

10.6.1 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi High-Tech Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Onto Innovation Inc

10.7.1 Onto Innovation Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Onto Innovation Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Onto Innovation Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Onto Innovation Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Onto Innovation Inc Recent Development

10.8 Applied Materials Inc

10.8.1 Applied Materials Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 Applied Materials Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Applied Materials Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Applied Materials Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Applied Materials Inc Recent Development

10.9 TSI Inc

10.9.1 TSI Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 TSI Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TSI Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TSI Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 TSI Inc Recent Development

10.10 Olympus America, Inc

10.10.1 Olympus America, Inc Corporation Information

10.10.2 Olympus America, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Olympus America, Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Olympus America, Inc Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.10.5 Olympus America, Inc Recent Development

10.11 SemiProbe

10.11.1 SemiProbe Corporation Information

10.11.2 SemiProbe Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SemiProbe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SemiProbe Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 SemiProbe Recent Development

10.12 Rigaku Corporation

10.12.1 Rigaku Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Rigaku Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Rigaku Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Rigaku Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Rigaku Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Keyence Corporation

10.13.1 Keyence Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Keyence Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Keyence Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Keyence Corporation Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Keyence Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd.

10.14.1 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Distributors

12.3 Wafer Automatic Optical Inspection Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”