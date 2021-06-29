VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Trends Analysis Report ,By Application, By Product, Competitive Landscape And Growth Forecast 2021-2027 | PARROT, DJI, Yamaha, 3D Robotics, AscTec

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

PARROT, DJI, Yamaha, 3D Robotics, AscTec, XAIRCRAFT, ZERO TECH, Ehang, IAI, CybAero, Ewatt, Hanhe, Alpha Unmanned Systems, Microdrones, LONCIN MOTOR, GoPro

Market Segment by Product Type:

Software, Platform and Device, Solutions

Market Segment by Application:

Military, Civil, Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing)

1.1 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Overview

1.1.1 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Product Scope

1.1.2 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Software

2.5 Platform and Device

2.6 Solutions 3 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Military

3.5 Civil

3.6 Commercial 4 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market

4.4 Global Top Players VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PARROT

5.1.1 PARROT Profile

5.1.2 PARROT Main Business

5.1.3 PARROT VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PARROT VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PARROT Recent Developments

5.2 DJI

5.2.1 DJI Profile

5.2.2 DJI Main Business

5.2.3 DJI VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DJI VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 DJI Recent Developments

5.3 Yamaha

5.5.1 Yamaha Profile

5.3.2 Yamaha Main Business

5.3.3 Yamaha VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Yamaha VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 3D Robotics Recent Developments

5.4 3D Robotics

5.4.1 3D Robotics Profile

5.4.2 3D Robotics Main Business

5.4.3 3D Robotics VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 3D Robotics VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 3D Robotics Recent Developments

5.5 AscTec

5.5.1 AscTec Profile

5.5.2 AscTec Main Business

5.5.3 AscTec VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 AscTec VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 AscTec Recent Developments

5.6 XAIRCRAFT

5.6.1 XAIRCRAFT Profile

5.6.2 XAIRCRAFT Main Business

5.6.3 XAIRCRAFT VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 XAIRCRAFT VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 XAIRCRAFT Recent Developments

5.7 ZERO TECH

5.7.1 ZERO TECH Profile

5.7.2 ZERO TECH Main Business

5.7.3 ZERO TECH VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ZERO TECH VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 ZERO TECH Recent Developments

5.8 Ehang

5.8.1 Ehang Profile

5.8.2 Ehang Main Business

5.8.3 Ehang VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Ehang VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Ehang Recent Developments

5.9 IAI

5.9.1 IAI Profile

5.9.2 IAI Main Business

5.9.3 IAI VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 IAI VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 IAI Recent Developments

5.10 CybAero

5.10.1 CybAero Profile

5.10.2 CybAero Main Business

5.10.3 CybAero VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 CybAero VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 CybAero Recent Developments

5.11 Ewatt

5.11.1 Ewatt Profile

5.11.2 Ewatt Main Business

5.11.3 Ewatt VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ewatt VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Ewatt Recent Developments

5.12 Hanhe

5.12.1 Hanhe Profile

5.12.2 Hanhe Main Business

5.12.3 Hanhe VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Hanhe VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Hanhe Recent Developments

5.13 Alpha Unmanned Systems

5.13.1 Alpha Unmanned Systems Profile

5.13.2 Alpha Unmanned Systems Main Business

5.13.3 Alpha Unmanned Systems VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Alpha Unmanned Systems VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Alpha Unmanned Systems Recent Developments

5.14 Microdrones

5.14.1 Microdrones Profile

5.14.2 Microdrones Main Business

5.14.3 Microdrones VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Microdrones VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Microdrones Recent Developments

5.15 LONCIN MOTOR

5.15.1 LONCIN MOTOR Profile

5.15.2 LONCIN MOTOR Main Business

5.15.3 LONCIN MOTOR VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 LONCIN MOTOR VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 LONCIN MOTOR Recent Developments

5.16 GoPro

5.16.1 GoPro Profile

5.16.2 GoPro Main Business

5.16.3 GoPro VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 GoPro VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 GoPro Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Dynamics

11.1 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Industry Trends

11.2 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Drivers

11.3 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Challenges

11.4 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

