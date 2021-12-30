VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group

“

The report titled Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group, GE Grid Solution, TBEA, Xuji Group, Nexans, NKT, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less than 400 KV

400-800 KV

Above 800 KV



Market Segmentation by Application:

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission



The VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Less than 400 KV

1.2.3 400-800 KV

1.2.4 Above 800 KV

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Subsea Transmission

1.3.3 Underground Transmission

1.3.4 Overhead Transmission

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Trends

2.3.2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Drivers

2.3.3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Challenges

2.3.4 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue

3.4 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue in 2020

3.5 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids

11.1.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Company Details

11.1.2 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Business Overview

11.1.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grids VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.1.4 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Recent Development

11.2 Siemens

11.2.1 Siemens Company Details

11.2.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.2.3 Siemens VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.2.4 Siemens Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.3 Prysmian Group

11.3.1 Prysmian Group Company Details

11.3.2 Prysmian Group Business Overview

11.3.3 Prysmian Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.3.4 Prysmian Group Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development

11.4 XD Group

11.4.1 XD Group Company Details

11.4.2 XD Group Business Overview

11.4.3 XD Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.4.4 XD Group Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 XD Group Recent Development

11.5 GE Grid Solution

11.5.1 GE Grid Solution Company Details

11.5.2 GE Grid Solution Business Overview

11.5.3 GE Grid Solution VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.5.4 GE Grid Solution Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 GE Grid Solution Recent Development

11.6 TBEA

11.6.1 TBEA Company Details

11.6.2 TBEA Business Overview

11.6.3 TBEA VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.6.4 TBEA Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 TBEA Recent Development

11.7 Xuji Group

11.7.1 Xuji Group Company Details

11.7.2 Xuji Group Business Overview

11.7.3 Xuji Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.7.4 Xuji Group Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Xuji Group Recent Development

11.8 Nexans

11.8.1 Nexans Company Details

11.8.2 Nexans Business Overview

11.8.3 Nexans VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.8.4 Nexans Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Nexans Recent Development

11.9 NKT

11.9.1 NKT Company Details

11.9.2 NKT Business Overview

11.9.3 NKT VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.9.4 NKT Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 NKT Recent Development

11.10 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

11.10.1 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Company Details

11.10.2 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Business Overview

11.10.3 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.10.4 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Recent Development

11.11 Mitsubishi Electric

11.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

11.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

11.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

11.12 NR Electric

11.12.1 NR Electric Company Details

11.12.2 NR Electric Business Overview

11.12.3 NR Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

11.12.4 NR Electric Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 NR Electric Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

