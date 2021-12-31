VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group

“

The report titled Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group, GE Grid Solution, TBEA, Xuji Group, Nexans, NKT, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, NR Electric

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less than 400 KV

400-800 KV

Above 800 KV



Market Segmentation by Application:

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission



The VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System

1.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Overview

1.1.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product Scope

1.1.2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size (2016-2027)

2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Less than 400 KV

2.5 400-800 KV

2.6 Above 800 KV

3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Subsea Transmission

3.5 Underground Transmission

3.6 Overhead Transmission

4 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market

4.4 Global Top Players VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids

5.1.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Profile

5.1.2 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Main Business

5.1.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grids VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Hitachi ABB Power Grids VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Recent Developments

5.2 Siemens

5.2.1 Siemens Profile

5.2.2 Siemens Main Business

5.2.3 Siemens VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Siemens VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.3 Prysmian Group

5.3.1 Prysmian Group Profile

5.3.2 Prysmian Group Main Business

5.3.3 Prysmian Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Prysmian Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 XD Group Recent Developments

5.4 XD Group

5.4.1 XD Group Profile

5.4.2 XD Group Main Business

5.4.3 XD Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 XD Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 XD Group Recent Developments

5.5 GE Grid Solution

5.5.1 GE Grid Solution Profile

5.5.2 GE Grid Solution Main Business

5.5.3 GE Grid Solution VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GE Grid Solution VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GE Grid Solution Recent Developments

5.6 TBEA

5.6.1 TBEA Profile

5.6.2 TBEA Main Business

5.6.3 TBEA VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 TBEA VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 TBEA Recent Developments

5.7 Xuji Group

5.7.1 Xuji Group Profile

5.7.2 Xuji Group Main Business

5.7.3 Xuji Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Xuji Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Xuji Group Recent Developments

5.8 Nexans

5.8.1 Nexans Profile

5.8.2 Nexans Main Business

5.8.3 Nexans VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Nexans VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Nexans Recent Developments

5.9 NKT

5.9.1 NKT Profile

5.9.2 NKT Main Business

5.9.3 NKT VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NKT VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 NKT Recent Developments

5.10 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

5.10.1 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Profile

5.10.2 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Main Business

5.10.3 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Recent Developments

5.11 Mitsubishi Electric

5.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Profile

5.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business

5.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

5.12 NR Electric

5.12.1 NR Electric Profile

5.12.2 NR Electric Main Business

5.12.3 NR Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NR Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 NR Electric Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Dynamics

11.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Industry Trends

11.2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Drivers

11.3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Challenges

11.4 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”