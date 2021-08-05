VRE And MRSA Antibiotic Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 3886.2 Million In 2020 To US$ 5369 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% During 2021-2027

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE) are specific, antibiotic-resistant bacteria that spread by contact and can cause serious infections. MRSA can be spread by touching articles that have been contaminated by the skin of an infected or colonized person, such as towels, sheets, and wound dressings; VRE can be transmitted by touching articles soiled by an infected person’s feces. Both of these bacteria survive well on hands and for weeks on inanimate objects. Colonization occurs when bacteria are present on or in the body (i.e., nose, skin, rectum, moist areas of the body and the newborn’s umbilicus) without causing illness. An antibiotic is a type of antimicrobial substance active against bacteria. It is the most important type of antibacterial agent for fighting bacterial infections, and antibiotic medications are widely used in the treatment and prevention of such infections. They may either kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. The market for is VRE and MRSA Antibiotic market fragmented with players such as Pfizer, Lilly, Sanofi Aventis, Merck, Fresenius Kabi, Xellia Pharmaceuticals (Novo Holdings), Zhejiang Medicine, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical. Among the companies, pfizer contributed 16% of the market, which is the biggest in 2019. Category, included in this market are Teicoplanin, Vancomycin, Linezolid, Daptomycin, Others. The Linezolid contributed most in the revenue of the VRE and MRSA Antibiotic，which is 38% of the market. The application for VRE and MRSA Antibiotic market is segment with application such as hospitals, clinics and others, in 2020, the sales in the hospitals is the biggest, occupies almost 2/3 of the market. As for the regional market share, the Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global MRSA drugs market. This report contains market size and forecasts of VRE and MRSA Antibiotic in United States, including the following market information: United States VRE and MRSA Antibiotic Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States VRE and MRSA Antibiotic Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five VRE and MRSA Antibiotic companies in 2020 (%) The global VRE and MRSA Antibiotic market size is expected to growth from US$ 3886.2 million in 2020 to US$ 5369 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

United States VRE and MRSA Antibiotic Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States VRE and MRSA Antibiotic Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Vancomycin, Teicoplanin, Linezolid, Daptomycin, Others United States VRE and MRSA Antibiotic Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States VRE and MRSA Antibiotic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hospitals, Clinics, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies VRE and MRSA Antibiotic revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies VRE and MRSA Antibiotic revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies VRE and MRSA Antibiotic sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies VRE and MRSA Antibiotic sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

key players include:, Pfizer, Lilly, Sanofi Aventis, Merck, Fresenius Kabi, Xellia Pharmaceuticals (Novo Holdings), Zhejiang Medicine, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical, Korea United Pharm

