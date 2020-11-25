LOS ANGELES, United States: Market research report is brilliant and in-depth study on the market size, growth, Trend, share ,top players as well as COVID-19 Impact Analysis. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market The research report studies the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach US$ 496.62 million by 2026, from US$ 312.03 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.27% during 2020-2026. Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Scope and Segment The global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company South Pole Group Aera Group Terrapass Green Mountain Energy Schneider EcoAct 3Degrees NativeEnergy Carbon Credit Capital GreenTrees Allcot Group Forest Carbon Bioassets CBEEX Biofilica WayCarbon Guangzhou Greenstone Segment by Type, , , Forestry Renewable Energy Landfill Methane Projects Others Segment by Application Personal Enterprise By Region North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia, , , Europe Germany UK France Netherlands Switzerland South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Voluntary Carbon Offsets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market

TOC

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF VOLUNTARY CARBON OFFSETS1 1.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Overview1 1.1.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Product Scope1 1.1.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Status and Outlook3 1.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20265 1.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region (2015-2026)6 1.4 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)6 1.5 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)7 1.6 Key Regions Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 1.6.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 1.6.2 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9 1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)10 1.6.4 South America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)11 1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)12 2 VOLUNTARY CARBON OFFSETS MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE13 2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202613 2.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)14 2.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)15 2.4 Forestry15 2.5 Renewable Energy16 2.6 Landfill Methane Projects16 3 VOLUNTARY CARBON OFFSETS MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION17 3.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202617 3.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)18 3.3 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)18 4 VOLUNTARY CARBON OFFSETS COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS19 4.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Players (2015-2020)19 4.2 Global Top Players Voluntary Carbon Offsets Headquarters and Area Served21 4.3 Key Players Voluntary Carbon Offsets Product Solution and Service22 4.4 Competitive Status23 4.4.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Concentration Rate23 4.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans23 5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA24 5.1 South Pole Group24 5.1.1 South Pole Group Profile24 5.1.2 South Pole Group Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue24 5.1.3 South Pole Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions25 5.1.4 South Pole Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)25 5.2 Aera Group26 5.2.1 Aera Group Profile26 5.2.2 Aera Group Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue26 5.2.3 Aera Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions26 5.2.4 Aera Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)27 5.3 Terrapass28 5.3.1 Terrapass Profile28 5.3.2 Terrapass Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue28 5.3.3 Terrapass Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions29 5.3.4 Terrapass Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)29 5.4 Green Mountain Energy30 5.4.1 Green Mountain Energy Profile30 5.4.2 Green Mountain Energy Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue30 5.4.3 Green Mountain Energy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions30 5.4.4 Green Mountain Energy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)32 5.5 Schneider32 5.5.1 Schneider Profile32 5.5.2 Schneider Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue32 5.5.3 Schneider Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions33 5.5.4 Schneider Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)33 5.6 EcoAct34 5.6.1 EcoAct Profile34 5.6.2 EcoAct Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue34 5.6.3 EcoAct Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions34 5.6.4 EcoAct Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)35 5.7 3Degrees35 5.7.1 3Degrees Profile35 5.7.2 3Degrees Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue36 5.7.3 3Degrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions36 5.7.4 3Degrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)37 5.8 NativeEnergy37 5.8.1 NativeEnergy Profile37 5.8.2 NativeEnergy Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue37 5.8.3 NativeEnergy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions38 5.8.4 NativeEnergy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)39 5.9 Carbon Credit Capital39 5.9.1 Carbon Credit Capital Profile39 5.9.2 Carbon Credit Capital Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue40 5.9.3 Carbon Credit Capital Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions40 5.9.4 Carbon Credit Capital Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)41 5.10 GreenTrees41 5.10.1 GreenTrees Profile41 5.10.2 GreenTrees Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue41 5.10.3 GreenTrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions42 5.10.4 GreenTrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)42 5.11 Allcot Group43 5.11.1 Allcot Group Profile43 5.11.2 Allcot Group Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue43 5.11.3 Allcot Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions43 5.11.4 Allcot Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)44 5.12 Forest Carbon45 5.12.1 Forest Carbon Profile45 5.12.2 Forest Carbon Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue45 5.12.3 Forest Carbon Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions45 5.12.4 Forest Carbon Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)46 5.13 Bioassets47 5.13.1 Bioassets Profile47 5.13.2 Bioassets Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue47 5.13.3 Bioassets Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions47 5.13.4 Bioassets Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)48 5.14 CBEEX49 5.14.1 CBEEX Profile49 5.14.2 CBEEX Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue49 5.14.3 CBEEX Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions49 5.14.4 CBEEX Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)50 5.15 Biof铆lica50 5.15.1 Biof铆lica Profile50 5.15.2 Biof铆lica Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue51 5.15.3 Biof铆lica Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions51 5.15.4 Biof铆lica Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)52 5.16 WayCarbon52 5.16.1 WayCarbon Profile52 5.16.2 WayCarbon Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue52 5.16.3 WayCarbon Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions52 5.16.4 WayCarbon Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)53 5.17 Guangzhou Greenstone53 5.17.1 Guangzhou Greenstone Profile53 5.17.2 Guangzhou Greenstone Main Business and Company鈥檚 Total Revenue54 5.17.3 Guangzhou Greenstone Voluntary Carbon Offsets Products, Services and Solutions54 5.17.4 Guangzhou Greenstone Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)55 6 NORTH AMERICA56 6.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country56 6.2 United States57 6.3 Canada58 6.4 Mexico59 7 EUROPE60 7.1 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country60 7.2 Germany61 7.3 France62 7.4 U.K.63 7.5 Netherlands64 7.6 Switzerland65 8 ASIA-PACIFIC66 8.1 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country66 8.2 China67 8.3 Japan68 8.4 South Korea69 8.5 Southeast Asia70 8.6 India71 8.7 Australia72 9 SOUTH AMERICA73 9.1 South America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country73 9.2 Brazil74 9.3 Argentina75 10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA76 10.1 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country76 10.2 Middle East77 10.3 Africa78 11 VOLUNTARY CARBON OFFSETS MARKET DYNAMICS79 11.1 Industry Trends79 11.2 Market Drivers79 11.3 Market Challenges85 11.4 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis86 12 RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION88 13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE89 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach89 13.1.1 Research Programs/Design89 13.1.2 Market Size Estimation89 13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation91 13.2 Data Source92 13.2.1 Secondary Sources92 13.2.2 Primary Sources93 13.3 Disclaimer94 13.4 Author List94 鈥

