Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027South Pole Group, Aera Group, Terrapass

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme. In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.). The industry’s leading producers are South Pole Group, Aera Group and Terrapass, which accounted for 11.14%, 6.04% and 4.39% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market The global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach US$ 463.7 million by 2026, from US$ 328.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market in terms of revenue.

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Breakdown Data by Type

Forestry, Renewable Energy, Landfill Methane Projects, Others, Forestry which takes up over 38%(second) sales share in 2018 totally in global.

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Breakdown Data by Application

Personal, Enterprise, Industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts about 69% of the sales market share in 2018. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Terrapass, Green Mountain Energy, Schneider, EcoAct, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, Carbon Credit Capital, Green Mountain Energy, Schneider, Forest Carbon, Bioassets, CBEEX, Biofílica, WayCarbon, Guangzhou Greenstone

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Forestry

1.2.3 Renewable Energy

1.2.4 Landfill Methane Projects

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Enterprise 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Trends

2.3.2 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Drivers

2.3.3 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Challenges

2.3.4 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Voluntary Carbon Offsets Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Voluntary Carbon Offsets Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue 3.4 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Voluntary Carbon Offsets Revenue in 2020 3.5 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Voluntary Carbon Offsets Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Voluntary Carbon Offsets Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Voluntary Carbon Offsets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 South Pole Group

11.1.1 South Pole Group Company Details

11.1.2 South Pole Group Business Overview

11.1.3 South Pole Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.1.4 South Pole Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 South Pole Group Recent Development 11.2 Aera Group

11.2.1 Aera Group Company Details

11.2.2 Aera Group Business Overview

11.2.3 Aera Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.2.4 Aera Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Aera Group Recent Development 11.3 Terrapass

11.3.1 Terrapass Company Details

11.3.2 Terrapass Business Overview

11.3.3 Terrapass Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.3.4 Terrapass Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Terrapass Recent Development 11.4 Green Mountain Energy

11.4.1 Green Mountain Energy Company Details

11.4.2 Green Mountain Energy Business Overview

11.4.3 Green Mountain Energy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.4.4 Green Mountain Energy Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Green Mountain Energy Recent Development 11.5 Schneider

11.5.1 Schneider Company Details

11.5.2 Schneider Business Overview

11.5.3 Schneider Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.5.4 Schneider Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Schneider Recent Development 11.6 EcoAct

11.6.1 EcoAct Company Details

11.6.2 EcoAct Business Overview

11.6.3 EcoAct Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.6.4 EcoAct Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 EcoAct Recent Development 11.7 3Degrees

11.7.1 3Degrees Company Details

11.7.2 3Degrees Business Overview

11.7.3 3Degrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.7.4 3Degrees Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 3Degrees Recent Development 11.8 NativeEnergy

11.8.1 NativeEnergy Company Details

11.8.2 NativeEnergy Business Overview

11.8.3 NativeEnergy Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.8.4 NativeEnergy Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 NativeEnergy Recent Development 11.9 Carbon Credit Capital

11.9.1 Carbon Credit Capital Company Details

11.9.2 Carbon Credit Capital Business Overview

11.9.3 Carbon Credit Capital Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.9.4 Carbon Credit Capital Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Carbon Credit Capital Recent Development 11.10 GreenTrees

11.10.1 GreenTrees Company Details

11.10.2 GreenTrees Business Overview

11.10.3 GreenTrees Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.10.4 GreenTrees Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 GreenTrees Recent Development 11.11 Allcot Group

11.11.1 Allcot Group Company Details

11.11.2 Allcot Group Business Overview

11.11.3 Allcot Group Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.11.4 Allcot Group Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Allcot Group Recent Development 11.12 Forest Carbon

11.12.1 Forest Carbon Company Details

11.12.2 Forest Carbon Business Overview

11.12.3 Forest Carbon Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.12.4 Forest Carbon Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Forest Carbon Recent Development 11.13 Bioassets

11.13.1 Bioassets Company Details

11.13.2 Bioassets Business Overview

11.13.3 Bioassets Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.13.4 Bioassets Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Bioassets Recent Development 11.14 CBEEX

11.14.1 CBEEX Company Details

11.14.2 CBEEX Business Overview

11.14.3 CBEEX Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.14.4 CBEEX Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 CBEEX Recent Development 11.15 Biofílica

11.15.1 Biofílica Company Details

11.15.2 Biofílica Business Overview

11.15.3 Biofílica Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.15.4 Biofílica Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Biofílica Recent Development 11.16 WayCarbon

11.16.1 WayCarbon Company Details

11.16.2 WayCarbon Business Overview

11.16.3 WayCarbon Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.16.4 WayCarbon Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 WayCarbon Recent Development 11.17 Guangzhou Greenstone

11.17.1 Guangzhou Greenstone Company Details

11.17.2 Guangzhou Greenstone Business Overview

11.17.3 Guangzhou Greenstone Voluntary Carbon Offsets Introduction

11.17.4 Guangzhou Greenstone Revenue in Voluntary Carbon Offsets Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Guangzhou Greenstone Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us