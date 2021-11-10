Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Air Products, Linde pl (Praxair), Wärtsilä

“

The report titled Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Air Products, Linde pl (Praxair), Wärtsilä, Munters, TOYOBO, Taikisha, Nippon Gases, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Condorchem Envitech, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, Anguil, ComEnCo Systems, POLARIS SRL, Bay Environmental Technology, KVT Process Technology, CECO Environmental, SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering, Naide, ECOTEC, Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering

Market Segmentation by Product: Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

Catalytic Oxidation

Adsorption by Activated Carbon

Cryocondensation

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Petroleum and Petrochemical

Packaging and Printing

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Plastic and Rubber Industry

Iron and Steel Industry

Coatings and Inks

Other



The Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System

1.2 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

1.2.3 Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

1.2.4 Catalytic Oxidation

1.2.5 Adsorption by Activated Carbon

1.2.6 Cryocondensation

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Petroleum and Petrochemical

1.3.3 Packaging and Printing

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Plastic and Rubber Industry

1.3.7 Iron and Steel Industry

1.3.8 Coatings and Inks

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production

3.4.1 North America Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production

3.5.1 Europe Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production

3.6.1 China Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production

3.7.1 Japan Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Air Products

7.1.1 Air Products Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.1.2 Air Products Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Air Products Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Air Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Air Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Linde pl (Praxair)

7.2.1 Linde pl (Praxair) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.2.2 Linde pl (Praxair) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Linde pl (Praxair) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Linde pl (Praxair) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Linde pl (Praxair) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Wärtsilä

7.3.1 Wärtsilä Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.3.2 Wärtsilä Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Wärtsilä Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Wärtsilä Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Wärtsilä Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Munters

7.4.1 Munters Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.4.2 Munters Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Munters Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Munters Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Munters Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TOYOBO

7.5.1 TOYOBO Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.5.2 TOYOBO Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TOYOBO Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TOYOBO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TOYOBO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Taikisha

7.6.1 Taikisha Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.6.2 Taikisha Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Taikisha Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Taikisha Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Taikisha Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nippon Gases

7.7.1 Nippon Gases Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Gases Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nippon Gases Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nippon Gases Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Gases Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.8.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.8.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Condorchem Envitech

7.9.1 Condorchem Envitech Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.9.2 Condorchem Envitech Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Condorchem Envitech Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Condorchem Envitech Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Condorchem Envitech Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

7.10.1 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Anguil

7.11.1 Anguil Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anguil Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Anguil Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Anguil Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Anguil Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ComEnCo Systems

7.12.1 ComEnCo Systems Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.12.2 ComEnCo Systems Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ComEnCo Systems Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ComEnCo Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ComEnCo Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 POLARIS SRL

7.13.1 POLARIS SRL Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.13.2 POLARIS SRL Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.13.3 POLARIS SRL Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 POLARIS SRL Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 POLARIS SRL Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Bay Environmental Technology

7.14.1 Bay Environmental Technology Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bay Environmental Technology Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Bay Environmental Technology Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Bay Environmental Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Bay Environmental Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 KVT Process Technology

7.15.1 KVT Process Technology Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.15.2 KVT Process Technology Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.15.3 KVT Process Technology Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 KVT Process Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 KVT Process Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CECO Environmental

7.16.1 CECO Environmental Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.16.2 CECO Environmental Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CECO Environmental Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 CECO Environmental Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CECO Environmental Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering

7.17.1 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.17.2 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.17.3 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Naide

7.18.1 Naide Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.18.2 Naide Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Naide Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Naide Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Naide Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 ECOTEC

7.19.1 ECOTEC Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.19.2 ECOTEC Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.19.3 ECOTEC Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 ECOTEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 ECOTEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering

7.20.1 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Corporation Information

7.20.2 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

8 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System

8.4 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Distributors List

9.3 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Industry Trends

10.2 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Growth Drivers

10.3 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Challenges

10.4 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Recovery System by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”