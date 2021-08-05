Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), is a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line. Some VoIP services may only allow you to call other people using the same service, but others may allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number – including local, long distance, mobile, and international numbers. Also, while some VoIP services only work over your computer or a special VoIP phone, other services allow you to use a traditional phone connected to a VoIP adapter. The major Global VoIP players are NTT, Comcast, Orange, KT, Charter, Microsoft (Skype), Cablevision, Verizon, AT & T, Vonage, Cox, Telmex, Time Warner Cable, Numericable-SFR, Rogers, Sprint, Liberty Global, KDDI, TalkTalk, Shaw Communications, 8X8, Ring Central and Mitel. This report contains market size and forecasts of VoIP in United States, including the following market information: United States VoIP Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five VoIP companies in 2020 (%) The global VoIP market size is expected to growth from US$ 85330 million in 2020 to US$ 105660 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States VoIP market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the VoIP Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States VoIP Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States VoIP Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Computer-to-Computer, Computer-to-Phone, Phone-to-Phone United States VoIP Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States VoIP Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Hosted Business, Managed IP PBX, IP Connectivity, Individual Consumers

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies VoIP revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies VoIP revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, NTT, Comcast, Orange, KT, Charter, Microsoft (Skype), Cablevision, Verizon, AT & T, Vonage, Cox, Telmex, Time Warner Cable, Numericable-SFR, Rogers, Sprint, Liberty Global, KDDI, TalkTalk, Shaw Communications, 8×8, Ring Central, MITEL

