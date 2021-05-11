Voice Communication Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027 | Apple, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

“

The report titled Global Voice Communication Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Voice Communication Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Voice Communication Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Voice Communication Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Voice Communication Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Voice Communication Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Voice Communication Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Voice Communication Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Voice Communication Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Voice Communication Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Voice Communication Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Voice Communication Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Apple, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung, Siemens Enterprise Communication, Ericson-LG, Sony, ADTRAN, MDS Gateways, Nortel Networks Corp, 8×8 Inc, Speedflow Communications, Roctel International, Panterra Networks, Outsourcery PLC

Market Segmentation by Product: Tablets

Smart Phones

IP Phones

Soft Phones

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Telecom Operators

VoIP

Others



The Voice Communication Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Voice Communication Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Voice Communication Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Voice Communication Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Voice Communication Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Voice Communication Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Voice Communication Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Voice Communication Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Voice Communication Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Voice Communication Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Voice Communication Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tablets

1.2.2 Smart Phones

1.2.3 IP Phones

1.2.4 Soft Phones

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Voice Communication Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Voice Communication Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Voice Communication Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Voice Communication Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Voice Communication Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Voice Communication Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Voice Communication Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Voice Communication Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Voice Communication Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Voice Communication Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Voice Communication Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Voice Communication Equipment by Application

4.1 Voice Communication Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Telecom Operators

4.1.2 VoIP

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Voice Communication Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Voice Communication Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Voice Communication Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Voice Communication Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Voice Communication Equipment Business

10.1 Apple

10.1.1 Apple Corporation Information

10.1.2 Apple Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Apple Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Apple Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Apple Recent Development

10.2 IBM Corporation

10.2.1 IBM Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 IBM Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 IBM Corporation Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Apple Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Microsoft Corporation

10.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Samsung

10.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Samsung Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Samsung Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.5 Siemens Enterprise Communication

10.5.1 Siemens Enterprise Communication Corporation Information

10.5.2 Siemens Enterprise Communication Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Siemens Enterprise Communication Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Siemens Enterprise Communication Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Siemens Enterprise Communication Recent Development

10.6 Ericson-LG

10.6.1 Ericson-LG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ericson-LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ericson-LG Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ericson-LG Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Ericson-LG Recent Development

10.7 Sony

10.7.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sony Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sony Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Sony Recent Development

10.8 ADTRAN

10.8.1 ADTRAN Corporation Information

10.8.2 ADTRAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ADTRAN Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ADTRAN Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 ADTRAN Recent Development

10.9 MDS Gateways

10.9.1 MDS Gateways Corporation Information

10.9.2 MDS Gateways Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 MDS Gateways Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 MDS Gateways Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 MDS Gateways Recent Development

10.10 Nortel Networks Corp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Voice Communication Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nortel Networks Corp Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nortel Networks Corp Recent Development

10.11 8×8 Inc

10.11.1 8×8 Inc Corporation Information

10.11.2 8×8 Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 8×8 Inc Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 8×8 Inc Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 8×8 Inc Recent Development

10.12 Speedflow Communications

10.12.1 Speedflow Communications Corporation Information

10.12.2 Speedflow Communications Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Speedflow Communications Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Speedflow Communications Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Speedflow Communications Recent Development

10.13 Roctel International

10.13.1 Roctel International Corporation Information

10.13.2 Roctel International Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Roctel International Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Roctel International Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Roctel International Recent Development

10.14 Panterra Networks

10.14.1 Panterra Networks Corporation Information

10.14.2 Panterra Networks Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Panterra Networks Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Panterra Networks Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Panterra Networks Recent Development

10.15 Outsourcery PLC

10.15.1 Outsourcery PLC Corporation Information

10.15.2 Outsourcery PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Outsourcery PLC Voice Communication Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Outsourcery PLC Voice Communication Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Outsourcery PLC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Voice Communication Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Voice Communication Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Voice Communication Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Voice Communication Equipment Distributors

12.3 Voice Communication Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”