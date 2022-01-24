VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2028 | Air Products, Linde pl (Praxair), Wärtsilä

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled "(VOC Recovery and Abatement Market)" by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VOC Recovery and Abatement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VOC Recovery and Abatement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VOC Recovery and Abatement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VOC Recovery and Abatement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VOC Recovery and Abatement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VOC Recovery and Abatement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Air Products, Linde pl (Praxair), Wärtsilä, Munters, TOYOBO, Taikisha, Nippon Gases, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Condorchem Envitech, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, Anguil, ComEnCo Systems, POLARIS SRL, Bay Environmental Technology, KVT Process Technology, CECO Environmental, SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering, Naide, ECOTEC, Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering, WELLE Environmental Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

Catalytic Oxidation

Adsorption by Activated Carbon

Cryocondensation

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petroleum and Petrochemical

Packaging and Printing

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Plastic and Rubber

Iron and Steel

Coatings and Inks

Other



The VOC Recovery and Abatement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VOC Recovery and Abatement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VOC Recovery and Abatement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of VOC Recovery and Abatement

1.1 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Overview

1.1.1 VOC Recovery and Abatement Product Scope

1.1.2 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size (2017-2028)

2 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Regenerative Thermal Oxidation

2.5 Recuperative Thermal Oxidation

2.6 Catalytic Oxidation

2.7 Adsorption by Activated Carbon

2.8 Cryocondensation

2.9 Others

3 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Petroleum and Petrochemical

3.5 Packaging and Printing

3.6 Pharmaceuticals

3.7 Food

3.8 Plastic and Rubber

3.9 Iron and Steel

3.10 Coatings and Inks

3.11 Other

4 VOC Recovery and Abatement Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in VOC Recovery and Abatement as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into VOC Recovery and Abatement Market

4.4 Global Top Players VOC Recovery and Abatement Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players VOC Recovery and Abatement Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Air Products

5.1.1 Air Products Profile

5.1.2 Air Products Main Business

5.1.3 Air Products VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Air Products VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Air Products Recent Developments

5.2 Linde pl (Praxair)

5.2.1 Linde pl (Praxair) Profile

5.2.2 Linde pl (Praxair) Main Business

5.2.3 Linde pl (Praxair) VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Linde pl (Praxair) VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 Linde pl (Praxair) Recent Developments

5.3 Wärtsilä

5.3.1 Wärtsilä Profile

5.3.2 Wärtsilä Main Business

5.3.3 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Wärtsilä VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Munters Recent Developments

5.4 Munters

5.4.1 Munters Profile

5.4.2 Munters Main Business

5.4.3 Munters VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Munters VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Munters Recent Developments

5.5 TOYOBO

5.5.1 TOYOBO Profile

5.5.2 TOYOBO Main Business

5.5.3 TOYOBO VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 TOYOBO VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 TOYOBO Recent Developments

5.6 Taikisha

5.6.1 Taikisha Profile

5.6.2 Taikisha Main Business

5.6.3 Taikisha VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Taikisha VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 Taikisha Recent Developments

5.7 Nippon Gases

5.7.1 Nippon Gases Profile

5.7.2 Nippon Gases Main Business

5.7.3 Nippon Gases VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Nippon Gases VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 Nippon Gases Recent Developments

5.8 Calgon Carbon Corporation

5.8.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Condorchem Envitech

5.9.1 Condorchem Envitech Profile

5.9.2 Condorchem Envitech Main Business

5.9.3 Condorchem Envitech VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Condorchem Envitech VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 Condorchem Envitech Recent Developments

5.10 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

5.10.1 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Profile

5.10.2 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Main Business

5.10.3 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems Recent Developments

5.11 Anguil

5.11.1 Anguil Profile

5.11.2 Anguil Main Business

5.11.3 Anguil VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Anguil VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 Anguil Recent Developments

5.12 ComEnCo Systems

5.12.1 ComEnCo Systems Profile

5.12.2 ComEnCo Systems Main Business

5.12.3 ComEnCo Systems VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ComEnCo Systems VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 ComEnCo Systems Recent Developments

5.13 POLARIS SRL

5.13.1 POLARIS SRL Profile

5.13.2 POLARIS SRL Main Business

5.13.3 POLARIS SRL VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 POLARIS SRL VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 POLARIS SRL Recent Developments

5.14 Bay Environmental Technology

5.14.1 Bay Environmental Technology Profile

5.14.2 Bay Environmental Technology Main Business

5.14.3 Bay Environmental Technology VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Bay Environmental Technology VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Bay Environmental Technology Recent Developments

5.15 KVT Process Technology

5.15.1 KVT Process Technology Profile

5.15.2 KVT Process Technology Main Business

5.15.3 KVT Process Technology VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 KVT Process Technology VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 KVT Process Technology Recent Developments

5.16 CECO Environmental

5.16.1 CECO Environmental Profile

5.16.2 CECO Environmental Main Business

5.16.3 CECO Environmental VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 CECO Environmental VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 CECO Environmental Recent Developments

5.17 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering

5.17.1 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Profile

5.17.2 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Main Business

5.17.3 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.17.5 SINOPEC Qingdao Safety Engineering Recent Developments

5.18 Naide

5.18.1 Naide Profile

5.18.2 Naide Main Business

5.18.3 Naide VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Naide VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.18.5 Naide Recent Developments

5.19 ECOTEC

5.19.1 ECOTEC Profile

5.19.2 ECOTEC Main Business

5.19.3 ECOTEC VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 ECOTEC VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.19.5 ECOTEC Recent Developments

5.20 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering

5.20.1 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Profile

5.20.2 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Main Business

5.20.3 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.20.5 Beijing CEC Environmental Engineering Recent Developments

5.21 WELLE Environmental Group

5.21.1 WELLE Environmental Group Profile

5.21.2 WELLE Environmental Group Main Business

5.21.3 WELLE Environmental Group VOC Recovery and Abatement Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 WELLE Environmental Group VOC Recovery and Abatement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.21.5 WELLE Environmental Group Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 China Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

11 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Dynamics

11.1 VOC Recovery and Abatement Industry Trends

11.2 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Drivers

11.3 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Challenges

11.4 VOC Recovery and Abatement Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”