Vitamins are a kind of trace organic substances that humans and animals must obtain from food in order to maintain normal physiological functions. They play an important role in the growth, metabolism and development of the human body. Vitamins neither participate in the formation of human cells nor provide energy for the human body. The global production of vitamins is mainly concentrated in China, Europe, North America and India. China and Europe account for more than 80% of the production market. DSM is the world’s largest manufacturer, followed by CSPC, with the two accounting for more than 25% of the market. There are many types of vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin B3, and vitamin B5, which can be mainly used in feed additives, food and beverages, medicines and cosmetics. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin in United States, including the following market information: United States Vitamin Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vitamin Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Tons) United States top five Vitamin companies in 2020 (%) The global Vitamin market size is expected to growth from US$ 5715.5 million in 2020 to US$ 6177.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vitamin market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vitamin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vitamin Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tons) United States Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Vitamin A, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Others United States Vitamin Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tons) United States Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Feed Additives, Medicines and Cosmetics, Food and Beverages

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vitamin revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vitamin revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vitamin sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Tons) Key companies Vitamin sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, DSM, Lonza, CSPC, BASF, ZHEJIANG MEDICINE, LUWEI PHARMACY, NORTHEAST PHARM, North China Pharmaceutical, NHU, JUBILANT, Vertellus, Brother, ADISSEO, GARDEN BIOCHEMICAL HIGH-TECH, KINGDOMWAY

