Vitamin K2 is the term for a group of compounds called ‘menaquinones,’ which can be found mainly in dairy products. All K vitamins are similar in structure, but differ in the length of the “side chain”. The longer the side chain, the better effect and efficiency. Vitamin K2 is a type of Vitamin K. The main function of Vitamin K is to activate the calcium-binding properties of proteins. Vitamin K1 is mostly involved in blood clotting, while Vitamin K2 helps regulate where calcium ends up in the body. Vitamin K2 is important for the body to utilize calcium to build healthy, strong bones and to inhibit calcium deposits in the arteries. Global Vitamin K2 key players include Kappa Bioscience, Gnosis, NattoPharma, Guandong Sungen, Guangdong Goodscend, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by China, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, MK-7 is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Nutrition, followed by Food and Beverage. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin K2 in United States, including the following market information: United States Vitamin K2 Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vitamin K2 Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Vitamin K2 companies in 2020 (%) The global Vitamin K2 market size is expected to growth from US$ 127 million in 2020 to US$ 215.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vitamin K2 market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vitamin K2 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vitamin K2 Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vitamin K2 Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Vitamin MK-7, Vitamin MK-4, Other (MK-9 etc.) United States Vitamin K2 Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vitamin K2 Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Nutrition, Food and Beverage

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vitamin K2 revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vitamin K2 revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vitamin K2 sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Vitamin K2 sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kappa Bioscience, NattoPharma, Gnosis, Guandong Sungen, Viridis BioPharma, Frutarom, Vesta Ingredients, GeneFerm Biotechnology, Shanghai Reson Biotech, Guangdong Goodscend, Seebio Biotech, Kyowa Hakko

