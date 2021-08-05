Vitamin fudge is a vitamin supplement in the form of fudge. Compared with traditional tablets and capsules, the chewiness and flavor (oranges, cherries, raspberries, etc.) make them attractive to both children and adults, and chewing gum candy is easier than swallowing tablets. The industry’s leading producers are Bayer, Church & Dwight Co and Pharmavite, which accounted for 14.79%, 11.07% and 5.14% of revenue in 2019, respectively. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin Fudge in United States, including the following market information: United States Vitamin Fudge Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vitamin Fudge Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five Vitamin Fudge companies in 2020 (%) The global Vitamin Fudge market size is expected to growth from US$ 1678.1 million in 2020 to US$ 2277.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vitamin Fudge market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vitamin Fudge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vitamin Fudge Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Vitamin Fudge Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Multivitamin Fudge, Monovitamin Fudge United States Vitamin Fudge Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Vitamin Fudge Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Children Use, Adult Use

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vitamin Fudge revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vitamin Fudge revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vitamin Fudge sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Vitamin Fudge sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Bayer, Church & Dwight Co, Pharmavite, Nature’s Way, Smarty Pants Vitamins, Hero Nutritionals, Nature’s Bounty, Inc, Life Science Nutritionals, Rainbow Light, Herbaland, Olly Nutrition, Sirio Pharma

