Vitamin E, also called Tocopherol, is a group of compounds which have similar physiological functions. It has antioxidant properties and is often found in wheat germ oil, egg yolk, and leafy vegetables, it is an important vitamin for humans and animals. As an antioxidant and important vitamins, VE can be added as an antioxidant in food products, or in drugs to protect against infringement from oxide radicals. The most widely use is added as a feed additive. Global Vitamin E key players include DSM, BASF, NHU, Zhejiang Medicine, PKU HealthCare, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 85%. China is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe, with a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Synthetic vitamin E is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Feed industry, followed by Food industry, Pharmaceutical. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitamin E in United States, including the following market information: United States Vitamin E Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vitamin E Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Vitamin E companies in 2020 (%) The global Vitamin E market size is expected to growth from US$ 608.6 million in 2020 to US$ 839.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vitamin E market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vitamin E manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vitamin E Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Vitamin E Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Natural Vitamin E, Synthetic Vitamin E United States Vitamin E Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Vitamin E Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Feed Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vitamin E revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vitamin E revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vitamin E sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Vitamin E sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

ADM, Zhejiang Medicine, DSM (Cargill), Wilmar Nutrition, BASF, Riken, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shandong SunnyGrain, Ningbo Dahongying, Glanny, Zhejiang Worldbestve, Vitae Naturals

