Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo), Endo International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi-Aventis, Jamieson, Teva (Actavis), Merck, Mylan, Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer, ANGELINI, Biological E, CCEPCD, Huaxin Pharmaceutical

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo), Endo International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi-Aventis, Jamieson, Teva (Actavis), Merck, Mylan, Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer, ANGELINI, Biological E, CCEPCD, Huaxin Pharmaceutical Market Segment by Product Type: Cyanocobalamin Injection, Cyanocobalamin Oral, Cyanocobalamin Spray Market Segment by Application: , Hospitals, Clinics, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market

TOC

1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Overview

1.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Product Scope

1.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Cyanocobalamin Injection

1.2.3 Cyanocobalamin Oral

1.2.4 Cyanocobalamin Spray

1.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Business

12.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

12.1.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

12.1.3 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.1.5 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo)

12.2.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Business Overview

12.2.3 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.2.5 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Recent Development

12.3 Endo International

12.3.1 Endo International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Endo International Business Overview

12.3.3 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.3.5 Endo International Recent Development

12.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

12.4.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Business Overview

12.4.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.4.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

12.5 Sanofi-Aventis

12.5.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview

12.5.3 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.5.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

12.6 Jamieson

12.6.1 Jamieson Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jamieson Business Overview

12.6.3 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.6.5 Jamieson Recent Development

12.7 Teva (Actavis)

12.7.1 Teva (Actavis) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teva (Actavis) Business Overview

12.7.3 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.7.5 Teva (Actavis) Recent Development

12.8 Merck

12.8.1 Merck Corporation Information

12.8.2 Merck Business Overview

12.8.3 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.8.5 Merck Recent Development

12.9 Mylan

12.9.1 Mylan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mylan Business Overview

12.9.3 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.9.5 Mylan Recent Development

12.10 Bayer HealthCare

12.10.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bayer HealthCare Business Overview

12.10.3 Bayer HealthCare Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Bayer HealthCare Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.10.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

12.11 Pfizer

12.11.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pfizer Business Overview

12.11.3 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.11.5 Pfizer Recent Development

12.12 ANGELINI

12.12.1 ANGELINI Corporation Information

12.12.2 ANGELINI Business Overview

12.12.3 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.12.5 ANGELINI Recent Development

12.13 Biological E

12.13.1 Biological E Corporation Information

12.13.2 Biological E Business Overview

12.13.3 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.13.5 Biological E Recent Development

12.14 CCEPCD

12.14.1 CCEPCD Corporation Information

12.14.2 CCEPCD Business Overview

12.14.3 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.14.5 CCEPCD Recent Development

12.15 Huaxin Pharmaceutical

12.15.1 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Business Overview

12.15.3 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

12.15.5 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Recent Development 13 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin)

13.4 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Distributors List

14.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Trends

15.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Challenges

15.4 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

