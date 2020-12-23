Visual Analytics in Education Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Visual Analytics in Education market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Visual Analytics in Education market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Visual Analytics in Education market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Oracle, Qlik Technologies, SAS Institute, Tableau, Domo, Dundas Data Visualization, IBM, Logi Analytics, MicroStrategy, SAP Market Segment by Product Type: On-premise Visual Analytics

Cloud Visual Analytics Market Segment by Application:

Educational Institutions

Universities

Research & Study Institutions

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Visual Analytics in Education market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Visual Analytics in Education market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Visual Analytics in Education industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Visual Analytics in Education market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Visual Analytics in Education market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Visual Analytics in Education market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Visual Analytics in Education

1.1 Visual Analytics in Education Market Overview

1.1.1 Visual Analytics in Education Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Visual Analytics in Education Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Visual Analytics in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Visual Analytics in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Visual Analytics in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Visual Analytics in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Visual Analytics in Education Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Visual Analytics in Education Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Visual Analytics in Education Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Visual Analytics in Education Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premise Visual Analytics

2.5 Cloud Visual Analytics 3 Visual Analytics in Education Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Visual Analytics in Education Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Visual Analytics in Education Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Educational Institutions

3.5 Universities

3.6 Research & Study Institutions

3.7 Others 4 Global Visual Analytics in Education Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Visual Analytics in Education Market

4.4 Global Top Players Visual Analytics in Education Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Visual Analytics in Education Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Visual Analytics in Education Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Oracle

5.1.1 Oracle Profile

5.1.2 Oracle Main Business

5.1.3 Oracle Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Oracle Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.2 Qlik Technologies

5.2.1 Qlik Technologies Profile

5.2.2 Qlik Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 Qlik Technologies Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Qlik Technologies Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Qlik Technologies Recent Developments

5.3 SAS Institute

5.5.1 SAS Institute Profile

5.3.2 SAS Institute Main Business

5.3.3 SAS Institute Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SAS Institute Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Tableau Recent Developments

5.4 Tableau

5.4.1 Tableau Profile

5.4.2 Tableau Main Business

5.4.3 Tableau Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Tableau Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Tableau Recent Developments

5.5 Domo

5.5.1 Domo Profile

5.5.2 Domo Main Business

5.5.3 Domo Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Domo Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Domo Recent Developments

5.6 Dundas Data Visualization

5.6.1 Dundas Data Visualization Profile

5.6.2 Dundas Data Visualization Main Business

5.6.3 Dundas Data Visualization Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dundas Data Visualization Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Dundas Data Visualization Recent Developments

5.7 IBM

5.7.1 IBM Profile

5.7.2 IBM Main Business

5.7.3 IBM Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IBM Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.8 Logi Analytics

5.8.1 Logi Analytics Profile

5.8.2 Logi Analytics Main Business

5.8.3 Logi Analytics Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Logi Analytics Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Logi Analytics Recent Developments

5.9 MicroStrategy

5.9.1 MicroStrategy Profile

5.9.2 MicroStrategy Main Business

5.9.3 MicroStrategy Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 MicroStrategy Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 MicroStrategy Recent Developments

5.10 SAP

5.10.1 SAP Profile

5.10.2 SAP Main Business

5.10.3 SAP Visual Analytics in Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SAP Visual Analytics in Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 SAP Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Visual Analytics in Education Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

