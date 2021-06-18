Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027 | Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Velodyne LiDAR

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Velodyne LiDAR, Valeo Group, TomTom International NV, Garmin, HERE Technologies, Aptiv, Autoliv

By Types:

Level 1 Autonomous Vehicle

Level 2 Autonomous Vehicle

Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle

Level 4 Autonomous Vehicle

Level 5 Autonomous Vehicle



By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle







Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle

1.1 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview

1.1.1 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Product Scope

1.1.2 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Level 1 Autonomous Vehicle

2.5 Level 2 Autonomous Vehicle

2.6 Level 3 Autonomous Vehicle

2.7 Level 4 Autonomous Vehicle

2.8 Level 5 Autonomous Vehicle

3 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Passenger Vehicle

3.5 Commercial Vehicle

4 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Continental AG

5.1.1 Continental AG Profile

5.1.2 Continental AG Main Business

5.1.3 Continental AG Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Continental AG Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Continental AG Recent Developments

5.2 DENSO CORPORATION

5.2.1 DENSO CORPORATION Profile

5.2.2 DENSO CORPORATION Main Business

5.2.3 DENSO CORPORATION Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DENSO CORPORATION Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 DENSO CORPORATION Recent Developments

5.3 Velodyne LiDAR

5.5.1 Velodyne LiDAR Profile

5.3.2 Velodyne LiDAR Main Business

5.3.3 Velodyne LiDAR Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Velodyne LiDAR Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Valeo Group Recent Developments

5.4 Valeo Group

5.4.1 Valeo Group Profile

5.4.2 Valeo Group Main Business

5.4.3 Valeo Group Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Valeo Group Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Valeo Group Recent Developments

5.5 TomTom International NV

5.5.1 TomTom International NV Profile

5.5.2 TomTom International NV Main Business

5.5.3 TomTom International NV Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 TomTom International NV Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 TomTom International NV Recent Developments

5.6 Garmin

5.6.1 Garmin Profile

5.6.2 Garmin Main Business

5.6.3 Garmin Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Garmin Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Garmin Recent Developments

5.7 HERE Technologies

5.7.1 HERE Technologies Profile

5.7.2 HERE Technologies Main Business

5.7.3 HERE Technologies Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HERE Technologies Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 HERE Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 Aptiv

5.8.1 Aptiv Profile

5.8.2 Aptiv Main Business

5.8.3 Aptiv Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Aptiv Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Aptiv Recent Developments

5.9 Autoliv

5.9.1 Autoliv Profile

5.9.2 Autoliv Main Business

5.9.3 Autoliv Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Autoliv Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Autoliv Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Dynamics

11.1 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Industry Trends

11.2 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Drivers

11.3 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Challenges

11.4 Vision Navigation System for Autonomous Vehicle Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

