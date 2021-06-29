Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Analysis and Forecast by 2027|- Axrtek, Avago Technologies, Casio Computer Co

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2021-2027). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing to the growth of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about the market’s current status.
The scope of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market:
This report begins with an overview of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. The report highlights industry trends and opportunity that has influenced the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. An in-depth analysis of each market size and key players across various geographic regions has been covered in this report.QY Research has included a detailed analysis of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. The report has offered an important insight into the factors that are impacting and driving the sales of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market. The report includes segments along with a competitive landscape that describes various activities such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. The report has also analyzed the changing trends to provide thorough information to the readers about the market. According to the expert team of analysts, several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, etc. affects directly or indirectly to the development of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market.
Major Companies mentioned in This Report are:
- Axrtek, Avago Technologies, Casio Computer Co, Panasonic Corporation, Lvx Systems, Pure Li-Fi, Firefly Wireless Networks, Gallium Lighting, Koninklijke Philips, Nakagawa Laboratories, San’an Optoelectronics
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
By type: Access Points
Station Points Visible Light Communications (VLC)
By applications/End users:
By product: , Indoor Applications
Underwater Communications
Regional outlook:
The significant regions covered in the reports of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market during the forecast year (2021-2027). The Asia Pacific regions such as China and India are expected to contribute in the growth of the global Visible Light Communications (VLC) market in near future.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Access Points
1.2.3 Station Points
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Indoor Applications
1.3.3 Underwater Communications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Trends
2.3.2 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Visible Light Communications (VLC) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Visible Light Communications (VLC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue
3.4 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Visible Light Communications (VLC) Revenue in 2020
3.5 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Visible Light Communications (VLC) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Visible Light Communications (VLC) Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Visible Light Communications (VLC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communications (VLC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Axrtek
11.1.1 Axrtek Company Details
11.1.2 Axrtek Business Overview
11.1.3 Axrtek Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.1.4 Axrtek Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Axrtek Recent Development
11.2 Avago Technologies
11.2.1 Avago Technologies Company Details
11.2.2 Avago Technologies Business Overview
11.2.3 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.2.4 Avago Technologies Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Avago Technologies Recent Development
11.3 Casio Computer Co
11.3.1 Casio Computer Co Company Details
11.3.2 Casio Computer Co Business Overview
11.3.3 Casio Computer Co Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.3.4 Casio Computer Co Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Casio Computer Co Recent Development
11.4 Panasonic Corporation
11.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details
11.4.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview
11.4.3 Panasonic Corporation Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development
11.5 Lvx Systems
11.5.1 Lvx Systems Company Details
11.5.2 Lvx Systems Business Overview
11.5.3 Lvx Systems Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.5.4 Lvx Systems Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Lvx Systems Recent Development
11.6 Pure Li-Fi
11.6.1 Pure Li-Fi Company Details
11.6.2 Pure Li-Fi Business Overview
11.6.3 Pure Li-Fi Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.6.4 Pure Li-Fi Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Pure Li-Fi Recent Development
11.7 Firefly Wireless Networks
11.7.1 Firefly Wireless Networks Company Details
11.7.2 Firefly Wireless Networks Business Overview
11.7.3 Firefly Wireless Networks Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.7.4 Firefly Wireless Networks Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Firefly Wireless Networks Recent Development
11.8 Gallium Lighting
11.8.1 Gallium Lighting Company Details
11.8.2 Gallium Lighting Business Overview
11.8.3 Gallium Lighting Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.8.4 Gallium Lighting Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Gallium Lighting Recent Development
11.9 Koninklijke Philips
11.9.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details
11.9.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview
11.9.3 Koninklijke Philips Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.9.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development
11.10 Nakagawa Laboratories
11.10.1 Nakagawa Laboratories Company Details
11.10.2 Nakagawa Laboratories Business Overview
11.10.3 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.10.4 Nakagawa Laboratories Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Nakagawa Laboratories Recent Development
11.11 San’an Optoelectronics
11.11.1 San’an Optoelectronics Company Details
11.11.2 San’an Optoelectronics Business Overview
11.11.3 San’an Optoelectronics Visible Light Communications (VLC) Introduction
11.11.4 San’an Optoelectronics Revenue in Visible Light Communications (VLC) Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 San’an Optoelectronics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
