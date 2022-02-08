Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market 2022-2028 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Schlumberger, Baroid Industrial Drilling Products, BASF

“

A newly published report titled “Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger, Baroid Industrial Drilling Products, BASF, DowDuPont, Halliburton, Clariant, Croda International, Imdex, Proec Energy, SNF Group, Evonik Industries, Ashland, Akzo Nobel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Organic Viscosifiers

Inorganic Viscosifiers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paint and Technology

Personal Care

Adhesives and sealants

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Paper and Pulp

Mining Chemicals

Others



The Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Organic Viscosifiers

2.1.2 Inorganic Viscosifiers

2.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Paint and Technology

3.1.2 Personal Care

3.1.3 Adhesives and sealants

3.1.4 Textiles

3.1.5 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.6 Construction

3.1.7 Paper and Pulp

3.1.8 Mining Chemicals

3.1.9 Others

3.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Schlumberger Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Schlumberger Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.2 Baroid Industrial Drilling Products

7.2.1 Baroid Industrial Drilling Products Corporation Information

7.2.2 Baroid Industrial Drilling Products Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Baroid Industrial Drilling Products Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Baroid Industrial Drilling Products Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.2.5 Baroid Industrial Drilling Products Recent Development

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF Recent Development

7.4 DowDuPont

7.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

7.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DowDuPont Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DowDuPont Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

7.5 Halliburton

7.5.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

7.5.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Halliburton Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Halliburton Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.5.5 Halliburton Recent Development

7.6 Clariant

7.6.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Clariant Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Clariant Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.6.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.7 Croda International

7.7.1 Croda International Corporation Information

7.7.2 Croda International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Croda International Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Croda International Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.7.5 Croda International Recent Development

7.8 Imdex

7.8.1 Imdex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Imdex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Imdex Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Imdex Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.8.5 Imdex Recent Development

7.9 Proec Energy

7.9.1 Proec Energy Corporation Information

7.9.2 Proec Energy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Proec Energy Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Proec Energy Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.9.5 Proec Energy Recent Development

7.10 SNF Group

7.10.1 SNF Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 SNF Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SNF Group Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SNF Group Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.10.5 SNF Group Recent Development

7.11 Evonik Industries

7.11.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

7.11.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Evonik Industries Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Evonik Industries Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Products Offered

7.11.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

7.12 Ashland

7.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ashland Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ashland Products Offered

7.12.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.13 Akzo Nobel

7.13.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

7.13.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Akzo Nobel Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Akzo Nobel Products Offered

7.13.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Distributors

8.3 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Distributors

8.5 Viscosifiers (Oil & Gas) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

