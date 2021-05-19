Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Analysis & Forecast 2021 – 2027| Ericsson (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Affirmed Networks (US)

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Research Report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2027.

The global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Some Of The Leading Key Players Operating in This Report Are: Ericsson (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Affirmed Networks (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Mavenir (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Cisco Systems (US), Athonet (Italy), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), ExteNet Systems (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), Core Network Dynamics (Germany)

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment By Type:

Cloud, On-Premises Virtualized Evolved Packet Core

Segment By Application:

, Telecom Operator, Enterprise

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Telecom Operator

1.3.3 Enterprise

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Trends

2.3.2 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Drivers

2.3.3 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Challenges

2.3.4 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Revenue

3.4 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Revenue in 2020

3.5 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ericsson (Sweden)

11.1.1 Ericsson (Sweden) Company Details

11.1.2 Ericsson (Sweden) Business Overview

11.1.3 Ericsson (Sweden) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.1.4 Ericsson (Sweden) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Ericsson (Sweden) Recent Development

11.2 NEC Corporation (Japan)

11.2.1 NEC Corporation (Japan) Company Details

11.2.2 NEC Corporation (Japan) Business Overview

11.2.3 NEC Corporation (Japan) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.2.4 NEC Corporation (Japan) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 NEC Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

11.3 Affirmed Networks (US)

11.3.1 Affirmed Networks (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Affirmed Networks (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Affirmed Networks (US) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.3.4 Affirmed Networks (US) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Affirmed Networks (US) Recent Development

11.4 Huawei Technologies (China)

11.4.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Company Details

11.4.2 Huawei Technologies (China) Business Overview

11.4.3 Huawei Technologies (China) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.4.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Development

11.5 Mavenir (US)

11.5.1 Mavenir (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Mavenir (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 Mavenir (US) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.5.4 Mavenir (US) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Mavenir (US) Recent Development

11.6 ZTE Corporation (China)

11.6.1 ZTE Corporation (China) Company Details

11.6.2 ZTE Corporation (China) Business Overview

11.6.3 ZTE Corporation (China) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.6.4 ZTE Corporation (China) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 ZTE Corporation (China) Recent Development

11.7 Cisco Systems (US)

11.7.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details

11.7.2 Cisco Systems (US) Business Overview

11.7.3 Cisco Systems (US) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.7.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development

11.8 Athonet (Italy)

11.8.1 Athonet (Italy) Company Details

11.8.2 Athonet (Italy) Business Overview

11.8.3 Athonet (Italy) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.8.4 Athonet (Italy) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Athonet (Italy) Recent Development

11.9 Nokia Corporation (Finland)

11.9.1 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Company Details

11.9.2 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Business Overview

11.9.3 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.9.4 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Nokia Corporation (Finland) Recent Development

11.10 Samsung (South Korea)

11.10.1 Samsung (South Korea) Company Details

11.10.2 Samsung (South Korea) Business Overview

11.10.3 Samsung (South Korea) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.10.4 Samsung (South Korea) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Samsung (South Korea) Recent Development

11.11 ExteNet Systems (US)

11.11.1 ExteNet Systems (US) Company Details

11.11.2 ExteNet Systems (US) Business Overview

11.11.3 ExteNet Systems (US) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.11.4 ExteNet Systems (US) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 ExteNet Systems (US) Recent Development

11.12 Telrad Networks (Israel)

11.12.1 Telrad Networks (Israel) Company Details

11.12.2 Telrad Networks (Israel) Business Overview

11.12.3 Telrad Networks (Israel) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.12.4 Telrad Networks (Israel) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Telrad Networks (Israel) Recent Development

11.13 Core Network Dynamics (Germany)

11.13.1 Core Network Dynamics (Germany) Company Details

11.13.2 Core Network Dynamics (Germany) Business Overview

11.13.3 Core Network Dynamics (Germany) Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Introduction

11.13.4 Core Network Dynamics (Germany) Revenue in Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Core Network Dynamics (Germany) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

