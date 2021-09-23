Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Sony, Google, Microsoft

The global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Research Report: Sony, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC Corporation, Oculus (Facebook), Leap Motion (Ultrahaptics）, CyberGlove Systems, Vuzix, EON Reality, STMicroelectronics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD)manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) industry.

Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Segment By Type:

Mobile VR HMDs, PC-based HMDs, Console-based HMDs, All-in-One HMDs

Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Segment By Application:

Healthcare, Education, Defense and Aerospace, Construction, Retail, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mobile VR HMDs

1.2.3 PC-based HMDs

1.2.4 Console-based HMDs

1.2.5 All-in-One HMDs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Defense and Aerospace

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Automotive

1.3.8 Media and Entertainment

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sony

12.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sony Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sony Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.1.5 Sony Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Corporation Information

12.2.2 Google Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Google Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Google Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

12.3.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microsoft Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Microsoft Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Samsung

12.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Samsung Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samsung Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.5 HTC Corporation

12.5.1 HTC Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 HTC Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HTC Corporation Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HTC Corporation Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.5.5 HTC Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Oculus (Facebook)

12.6.1 Oculus (Facebook) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Oculus (Facebook) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Oculus (Facebook) Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Oculus (Facebook) Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.6.5 Oculus (Facebook) Recent Development

12.7 Leap Motion (Ultrahaptics）

12.7.1 Leap Motion (Ultrahaptics） Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leap Motion (Ultrahaptics） Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Leap Motion (Ultrahaptics） Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Leap Motion (Ultrahaptics） Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.7.5 Leap Motion (Ultrahaptics） Recent Development

12.8 CyberGlove Systems

12.8.1 CyberGlove Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 CyberGlove Systems Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CyberGlove Systems Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CyberGlove Systems Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.8.5 CyberGlove Systems Recent Development

12.9 Vuzix

12.9.1 Vuzix Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vuzix Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Vuzix Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Vuzix Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.9.5 Vuzix Recent Development

12.10 EON Reality

12.10.1 EON Reality Corporation Information

12.10.2 EON Reality Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 EON Reality Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EON Reality Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Products Offered

12.10.5 EON Reality Recent Development

13.1 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Industry Trends

13.2 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Drivers

13.3 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Challenges

13.4 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display (VR HMD) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

