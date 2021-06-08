Virtual Reality Device Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027| Andoer(Germany), Damark(Denmark), Generic(United Kingdom)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Virtual Reality Device market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Virtual Reality Device market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Virtual Reality Device market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global Virtual Reality Device market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the Virtual Reality Device industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Virtual Reality Device market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2462030/global-virtual-reality-device-market

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Virtual Reality Device market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the Virtual Reality Device industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services of LOS ANGELES, United States:fered by top players of the global Virtual Reality Device market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Virtual Reality Device Market Research Report: Andoer(Germany), Damark(Denmark), Generic(United Kingdom), Skinit(Germany), Sony(Japan), Gigabyte(Japan), Green-L(Japan), Hyperkin(France), Asus(China), CellBellLTD(United States), 360Heros(United States), Abcsell(United States), Computer Upgrade King(United States), IQIYI(China), HTC(China), BOFENG(China), Alienware(United States), SHINECON(China), SAMSUNG(South Korea), PiMAX(United States), Google(United States), Fujitsu(China), ROYOLE(China), DJI(China), Iblue(Japan), IPartsBuy(Germany), Lenovo(China), Lookatool(United States), Oculus(United), RITECH(China)

Global Virtual Reality Device Market by Type: Windows, Andriod, IOS, Mac, Other

Global Virtual Reality Device Market by Application: Education, Entertainment, Research

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Virtual Reality Device market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Virtual Reality Device market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Virtual Reality Device market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Virtual Reality Device market.

Key Takeaways

In-depth evaluation of regulatory landscape, import and export statistics, and supply and demand gaps in important regional markets

Market entropy

Accurate detailing of new product launches, partnerships, deals, mergers and acquisitions, and other factors that define the position and growth of leading companies operating in the global Virtual Reality Device market

Deep assessment of industry supply chain with high focus on service and product augmentation that could increase value marketing essay

Powerful analysis of the global Virtual Reality Device market to bring efficiency in your business, optimize costs, and plan effective business strategies

Strong analysis of sales and distribution channels to help improve your revenues

Detailed assessment of competitor performance, taking into consideration SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, financial benchmarking, market strategies, and market shares

Analyzing market potential of regional, product, and application segments using value and volume data and CAGR

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2462030/global-virtual-reality-device-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Virtual Reality Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Windows

1.4.3 Andriod

1.2.4 IOS

1.2.5 Mac

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Education

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Research

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Reality Device Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Virtual Reality Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Reality Device Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Virtual Reality Device Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Virtual Reality Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Virtual Reality Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Virtual Reality Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Virtual Reality Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Virtual Reality Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Virtual Reality Device Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Virtual Reality Device Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Virtual Reality Device Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Virtual Reality Device Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Andoer(Germany)

11.1.1 Andoer(Germany) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Andoer(Germany) Overview

11.1.3 Andoer(Germany) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Andoer(Germany) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.1.5 Andoer(Germany) Related Developments

11.2 Damark(Denmark)

11.2.1 Damark(Denmark) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Damark(Denmark) Overview

11.2.3 Damark(Denmark) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Damark(Denmark) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.2.5 Damark(Denmark) Related Developments

11.3 Generic(United Kingdom)

11.3.1 Generic(United Kingdom) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Generic(United Kingdom) Overview

11.3.3 Generic(United Kingdom) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Generic(United Kingdom) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.3.5 Generic(United Kingdom) Related Developments

11.4 Skinit(Germany)

11.4.1 Skinit(Germany) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Skinit(Germany) Overview

11.4.3 Skinit(Germany) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Skinit(Germany) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.4.5 Skinit(Germany) Related Developments

11.5 Sony(Japan)

11.5.1 Sony(Japan) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sony(Japan) Overview

11.5.3 Sony(Japan) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Sony(Japan) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.5.5 Sony(Japan) Related Developments

11.6 Gigabyte(Japan)

11.6.1 Gigabyte(Japan) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gigabyte(Japan) Overview

11.6.3 Gigabyte(Japan) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Gigabyte(Japan) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.6.5 Gigabyte(Japan) Related Developments

11.7 Green-L(Japan)

11.7.1 Green-L(Japan) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Green-L(Japan) Overview

11.7.3 Green-L(Japan) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Green-L(Japan) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.7.5 Green-L(Japan) Related Developments

11.8 Hyperkin(France)

11.8.1 Hyperkin(France) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hyperkin(France) Overview

11.8.3 Hyperkin(France) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hyperkin(France) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.8.5 Hyperkin(France) Related Developments

11.9 Asus(China)

11.9.1 Asus(China) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Asus(China) Overview

11.9.3 Asus(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Asus(China) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.9.5 Asus(China) Related Developments

11.10 CellBellLTD(United States)

11.10.1 CellBellLTD(United States) Corporation Information

11.10.2 CellBellLTD(United States) Overview

11.10.3 CellBellLTD(United States) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 CellBellLTD(United States) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.10.5 CellBellLTD(United States) Related Developments

11.1 Andoer(Germany)

11.1.1 Andoer(Germany) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Andoer(Germany) Overview

11.1.3 Andoer(Germany) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Andoer(Germany) Virtual Reality Device Product Description

11.1.5 Andoer(Germany) Related Developments

11.12 Abcsell(United States)

11.12.1 Abcsell(United States) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Abcsell(United States) Overview

11.12.3 Abcsell(United States) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Abcsell(United States) Product Description

11.12.5 Abcsell(United States) Related Developments

11.13 Computer Upgrade King(United States)

11.13.1 Computer Upgrade King(United States) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Computer Upgrade King(United States) Overview

11.13.3 Computer Upgrade King(United States) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Computer Upgrade King(United States) Product Description

11.13.5 Computer Upgrade King(United States) Related Developments

11.14 IQIYI(China)

11.14.1 IQIYI(China) Corporation Information

11.14.2 IQIYI(China) Overview

11.14.3 IQIYI(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 IQIYI(China) Product Description

11.14.5 IQIYI(China) Related Developments

11.15 HTC(China)

11.15.1 HTC(China) Corporation Information

11.15.2 HTC(China) Overview

11.15.3 HTC(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 HTC(China) Product Description

11.15.5 HTC(China) Related Developments

11.16 BOFENG(China)

11.16.1 BOFENG(China) Corporation Information

11.16.2 BOFENG(China) Overview

11.16.3 BOFENG(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 BOFENG(China) Product Description

11.16.5 BOFENG(China) Related Developments

11.17 Alienware(United States)

11.17.1 Alienware(United States) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Alienware(United States) Overview

11.17.3 Alienware(United States) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Alienware(United States) Product Description

11.17.5 Alienware(United States) Related Developments

11.18 SHINECON(China)

11.18.1 SHINECON(China) Corporation Information

11.18.2 SHINECON(China) Overview

11.18.3 SHINECON(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 SHINECON(China) Product Description

11.18.5 SHINECON(China) Related Developments

11.19 SAMSUNG(South Korea)

11.19.1 SAMSUNG(South Korea) Corporation Information

11.19.2 SAMSUNG(South Korea) Overview

11.19.3 SAMSUNG(South Korea) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 SAMSUNG(South Korea) Product Description

11.19.5 SAMSUNG(South Korea) Related Developments

11.20 PiMAX(United States)

11.20.1 PiMAX(United States) Corporation Information

11.20.2 PiMAX(United States) Overview

11.20.3 PiMAX(United States) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 PiMAX(United States) Product Description

11.20.5 PiMAX(United States) Related Developments

11.21 Google(United States)

11.21.1 Google(United States) Corporation Information

11.21.2 Google(United States) Overview

11.21.3 Google(United States) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Google(United States) Product Description

11.21.5 Google(United States) Related Developments

11.22 Fujitsu(China)

11.22.1 Fujitsu(China) Corporation Information

11.22.2 Fujitsu(China) Overview

11.22.3 Fujitsu(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Fujitsu(China) Product Description

11.22.5 Fujitsu(China) Related Developments

11.23 ROYOLE(China)

11.23.1 ROYOLE(China) Corporation Information

11.23.2 ROYOLE(China) Overview

11.23.3 ROYOLE(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 ROYOLE(China) Product Description

11.23.5 ROYOLE(China) Related Developments

11.24 DJI(China)

11.24.1 DJI(China) Corporation Information

11.24.2 DJI(China) Overview

11.24.3 DJI(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 DJI(China) Product Description

11.24.5 DJI(China) Related Developments

11.25 Iblue(Japan)

11.25.1 Iblue(Japan) Corporation Information

11.25.2 Iblue(Japan) Overview

11.25.3 Iblue(Japan) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Iblue(Japan) Product Description

11.25.5 Iblue(Japan) Related Developments

11.26 IPartsBuy(Germany)

11.26.1 IPartsBuy(Germany) Corporation Information

11.26.2 IPartsBuy(Germany) Overview

11.26.3 IPartsBuy(Germany) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 IPartsBuy(Germany) Product Description

11.26.5 IPartsBuy(Germany) Related Developments

11.27 Lenovo(China)

11.27.1 Lenovo(China) Corporation Information

11.27.2 Lenovo(China) Overview

11.27.3 Lenovo(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Lenovo(China) Product Description

11.27.5 Lenovo(China) Related Developments

11.28 Lookatool(United States)

11.28.1 Lookatool(United States) Corporation Information

11.28.2 Lookatool(United States) Overview

11.28.3 Lookatool(United States) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Lookatool(United States) Product Description

11.28.5 Lookatool(United States) Related Developments

11.29 Oculus(United)

11.29.1 Oculus(United) Corporation Information

11.29.2 Oculus(United) Overview

11.29.3 Oculus(United) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 Oculus(United) Product Description

11.29.5 Oculus(United) Related Developments

11.30 RITECH(China)

11.30.1 RITECH(China) Corporation Information

11.30.2 RITECH(China) Overview

11.30.3 RITECH(China) Virtual Reality Device Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 RITECH(China) Product Description

11.30.5 RITECH(China) Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Virtual Reality Device Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Virtual Reality Device Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Virtual Reality Device Production Mode & Process

12.4 Virtual Reality Device Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Virtual Reality Device Sales Channels

12.4.2 Virtual Reality Device Distributors

12.5 Virtual Reality Device Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Virtual Reality Device Industry Trends

13.2 Virtual Reality Device Market Drivers

13.3 Virtual Reality Device Market Challenges

13.4 Virtual Reality Device Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Virtual Reality Device Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.