Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 1772.2 Million In 2020 To US$ 3749.5 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 11.3% During 2021-2027

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network. VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions. A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols, or traffic encryption. A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely. Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or work as they would on a local area network (LAN). Designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), and layer-2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation. Private Internet Access, Nord VPN, Torguard, CyberGhost and Hotspot Shield are the leading producers of virtual Private networks (VPNs), with the top three accounting for about 30%. Europe is the main market, accounting for about 40%, followed by North America, about 35%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Private Network (VPN) in United States, including the following market information: United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Virtual Private Network (VPN) companies in 2020 (%) The global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size is expected to growth from US$ 1772.2 million in 2020 to US$ 3749.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Remote Access VPN, Site-to-Site VPN, Others United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Personal VPN Users, Corporate VPN Users

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Virtual Private Network (VPN) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Virtual Private Network (VPN) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Private Internet Access, Nord VPN, TorGuard, Cyber Ghost, Hotspot Shield, IP Vanish VPN, Buffered VPN, Golden Frog, VPN Pure, Express VPN, Safer VPN, 21Vianet, Beijing Sinnet technology, China Enterprise ICT Solutions

