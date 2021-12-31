Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2014 to 2022 and Forecast 2022 – 2027| BioReliance, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Research Report: BioReliance, Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, UniQure, FinVector, MolMed, MassBiologics, Richter-Helm, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Lonza, Aldevron, Eurogentec, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Biovian, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio), VGXI, PlasmidFactory, bluebird bio, Novasep, Spark Therapeutics, Vigene Biosciences

Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type: AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA, Other Vectors

Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Application: Cancers, Inherited Disorders, Viral Infections, Others Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

The global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing

1.1 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Overview

1.1.1 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Product Scope

1.1.2 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 AAV

2.5 Adenoviral

2.6 Lentiviral

2.7 Retroviral

2.8 Plasmid DNA

2.9 Other Vectors 3 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Cancers

3.5 Inherited Disorders

3.6 Viral Infections

3.7 Others 4 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BioReliance

5.1.1 BioReliance Profile

5.1.2 BioReliance Main Business

5.1.3 BioReliance Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BioReliance Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 BioReliance Recent Developments

5.2 Cobra Biologics

5.2.1 Cobra Biologics Profile

5.2.2 Cobra Biologics Main Business

5.2.3 Cobra Biologics Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cobra Biologics Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Cobra Biologics Recent Developments

5.3 Oxford BioMedica

5.5.1 Oxford BioMedica Profile

5.3.2 Oxford BioMedica Main Business

5.3.3 Oxford BioMedica Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Oxford BioMedica Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 UniQure Recent Developments

5.4 UniQure

5.4.1 UniQure Profile

5.4.2 UniQure Main Business

5.4.3 UniQure Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 UniQure Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 UniQure Recent Developments

5.5 FinVector

5.5.1 FinVector Profile

5.5.2 FinVector Main Business

5.5.3 FinVector Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 FinVector Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 FinVector Recent Developments

5.6 MolMed

5.6.1 MolMed Profile

5.6.2 MolMed Main Business

5.6.3 MolMed Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 MolMed Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 MolMed Recent Developments

5.7 MassBiologics

5.7.1 MassBiologics Profile

5.7.2 MassBiologics Main Business

5.7.3 MassBiologics Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 MassBiologics Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 MassBiologics Recent Developments

5.8 Richter-Helm

5.8.1 Richter-Helm Profile

5.8.2 Richter-Helm Main Business

5.8.3 Richter-Helm Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Richter-Helm Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Richter-Helm Recent Developments

5.9 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

5.9.1 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Profile

5.9.2 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Main Business

5.9.3 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Recent Developments

5.10 Lonza

5.10.1 Lonza Profile

5.10.2 Lonza Main Business

5.10.3 Lonza Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Lonza Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Lonza Recent Developments

5.11 Aldevron

5.11.1 Aldevron Profile

5.11.2 Aldevron Main Business

5.11.3 Aldevron Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Aldevron Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Aldevron Recent Developments

5.12 Eurogentec

5.12.1 Eurogentec Profile

5.12.2 Eurogentec Main Business

5.12.3 Eurogentec Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Eurogentec Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Eurogentec Recent Developments

5.13 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

5.13.1 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Profile

5.13.2 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Main Business

5.13.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Recent Developments

5.14 Biovian

5.14.1 Biovian Profile

5.14.2 Biovian Main Business

5.14.3 Biovian Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Biovian Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Biovian Recent Developments

5.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio)

5.15.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio) Profile

5.15.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio) Main Business

5.15.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio) Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio) Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (Brammer Bio) Recent Developments

5.16 VGXI

5.16.1 VGXI Profile

5.16.2 VGXI Main Business

5.16.3 VGXI Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 VGXI Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 VGXI Recent Developments

5.17 PlasmidFactory

5.17.1 PlasmidFactory Profile

5.17.2 PlasmidFactory Main Business

5.17.3 PlasmidFactory Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 PlasmidFactory Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 PlasmidFactory Recent Developments

5.18 bluebird bio

5.18.1 bluebird bio Profile

5.18.2 bluebird bio Main Business

5.18.3 bluebird bio Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 bluebird bio Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 bluebird bio Recent Developments

5.19 Novasep

5.19.1 Novasep Profile

5.19.2 Novasep Main Business

5.19.3 Novasep Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Novasep Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Novasep Recent Developments

5.20 Spark Therapeutics

5.20.1 Spark Therapeutics Profile

5.20.2 Spark Therapeutics Main Business

5.20.3 Spark Therapeutics Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Spark Therapeutics Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Spark Therapeutics Recent Developments

5.21 Vigene Biosciences

5.21.1 Vigene Biosciences Profile

5.21.2 Vigene Biosciences Main Business

5.21.3 Vigene Biosciences Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Vigene Biosciences Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Vigene Biosciences Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Dynamics

11.1 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Industry Trends

11.2 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Drivers

11.3 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Challenges

11.4 Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

