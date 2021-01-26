Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Brammer Bio, Oxford BioMedica, Cobra Biologics

Viral vectors carry genetic material into cells by exploiting the molecular mechanisms by which viruses transmit their genomes to other cells for infection.It can occur in vivo or in vitro.Plasmid carriers are plasmids artificially constructed on the basis of natural plasmids to adapt to laboratory operations.In recent years, global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing has developed rapidly, with a compound growth rate of about 28% during 2018-2018.In 2018, global sales of viral vector and plasmid DNA production reached $381 million.In 2018, China accounted for about 4% of global sales.In the next five years, the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA products in China will continue to grow rapidly.Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing are mainly divided into viral vector manufacturing and plasmid DNA manufacturing, among which viral vector manufacturing accounts for the largest proportion, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market in 2018.Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing is mainly used for drug development and production of cancer, genetic diseases, viral infections and other diseases, among which cancer is the main application field, accounting for 35% in 2018.The market is highly competitive.Brammer Bio, Oxford BioMedica, Cobra Biologics, FinVector and Lonza are major suppliers.They have mastered key technologies and patents, and they have a fixed customer base. They have established a monopoly in the market.Gene therapy technology innovation and clinical trials have mushroomed in recent years, and a number of gene therapy projects have been approved for marketing in the United States, the European Union, China and other countries.The target of gene therapy has also been gradually expanded from single gene genetic diseases to malignant tumors, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and other major diseases.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market The global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market size is projected to reach US$ 1613.1 million by 2026, from US$ 469 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.3% during 2021-2026.

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Breakdown Data by Type

Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Breakdown Data by Application

Cancer, Virus Infection, Hereditary Disease Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Brammer Bio, Oxford BioMedica, Cobra Biologics, FinVector, Lonza, BioReliance, MolMed, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, UniQure, FinVector, Lonza, Eurogentec, OBiO Technology, Yposkesi, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, MassBiologics, Biovian, VGXI, Gene Synthesis, PlasmidFactory, Jikai Gene

