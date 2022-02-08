Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2022–2028 | Abbott Laboraories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Viral Molecular Diagnostics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abbott Laboraories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, Roche, Gen-Probe, Qiagen, Olympus, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Academics Institutions

Laboratories

Others



The Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Viral Molecular Diagnostics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Viral Molecular Diagnostics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Industry Trends

1.4.2 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Drivers

1.4.3 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Challenges

1.4.4 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Viral Molecular Diagnostics by Type

2.1 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

2.1.2 Hepatitis C Virus (HCV)

2.1.3 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

2.1.4 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

2.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Viral Molecular Diagnostics by Application

3.1 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Academics Institutions

3.1.3 Laboratories

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Viral Molecular Diagnostics in 2021

4.2.3 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Headquarters, Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Companies Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Viral Molecular Diagnostics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Viral Molecular Diagnostics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboraories

7.1.1 Abbott Laboraories Company Details

7.1.2 Abbott Laboraories Business Overview

7.1.3 Abbott Laboraories Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.1.4 Abbott Laboraories Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Abbott Laboraories Recent Development

7.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

7.2.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

7.2.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

7.3 Becton, Dickinson

7.3.1 Becton, Dickinson Company Details

7.3.2 Becton, Dickinson Business Overview

7.3.3 Becton, Dickinson Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.3.4 Becton, Dickinson Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Becton, Dickinson Recent Development

7.4 Roche

7.4.1 Roche Company Details

7.4.2 Roche Business Overview

7.4.3 Roche Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.4.4 Roche Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Roche Recent Development

7.5 Gen-Probe

7.5.1 Gen-Probe Company Details

7.5.2 Gen-Probe Business Overview

7.5.3 Gen-Probe Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.5.4 Gen-Probe Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Gen-Probe Recent Development

7.6 Qiagen

7.6.1 Qiagen Company Details

7.6.2 Qiagen Business Overview

7.6.3 Qiagen Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.6.4 Qiagen Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Qiagen Recent Development

7.7 Olympus

7.7.1 Olympus Company Details

7.7.2 Olympus Business Overview

7.7.3 Olympus Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.7.4 Olympus Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

7.8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

7.8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Viral Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

7.8.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Viral Molecular Diagnostics Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

”