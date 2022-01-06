Viral Gene Therapy Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028| Lonza, Biogen, Catalent

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Viral Gene Therapy market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Viral Gene Therapy market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Viral Gene Therapy market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Viral Gene Therapy market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Viral Gene Therapy market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Viral Gene Therapy market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Viral Gene Therapy market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Research Report: Lonza, Biogen, Catalent, Gilead Sciences, Sarepta Therapeutics, Novartis, Amgen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Spark Therapeutics, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, SIBIONO, AnGes, Orchard Therapeutics



Global Viral Gene Therapy Market by Type:

Integrating Viral Vectors, Non-Integrating Viral Vectors Viral Gene Therapy

Global Viral Gene Therapy Market by Application:

Metabolic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Muscular Diseases

Hematologic Diseases

Ophthalmologic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

The global Viral Gene Therapy market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Viral Gene Therapy market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Viral Gene Therapy market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Viral Gene Therapy market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Viral Gene Therapy market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Viral Gene Therapy market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Viral Gene Therapy market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Viral Gene Therapy market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Viral Gene Therapy market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Viral Gene Therapy market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Viral Gene Therapy market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Integrating Viral Vectors

1.2.3 Non-Integrating Viral Vectors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Metabolic Diseases

1.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.3.4 Muscular Diseases

1.3.5 Hematologic Diseases

1.3.6 Ophthalmologic Diseases

1.3.7 Infectious Diseases

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Viral Gene Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Viral Gene Therapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Viral Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Viral Gene Therapy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Viral Gene Therapy Market Trends

2.3.2 Viral Gene Therapy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Viral Gene Therapy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Viral Gene Therapy Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Viral Gene Therapy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Viral Gene Therapy Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Viral Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Viral Gene Therapy Revenue

3.4 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Viral Gene Therapy Revenue in 2020

3.5 Viral Gene Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Viral Gene Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Viral Gene Therapy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Viral Gene Therapy Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Viral Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Viral Gene Therapy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Viral Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Lonza

11.1.1 Lonza Company Details

11.1.2 Lonza Business Overview

11.1.3 Lonza Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.1.4 Lonza Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Lonza Recent Development

11.2 Biogen

11.2.1 Biogen Company Details

11.2.2 Biogen Business Overview

11.2.3 Biogen Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.2.4 Biogen Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Biogen Recent Development

11.3 Catalent

11.3.1 Catalent Company Details

11.3.2 Catalent Business Overview

11.3.3 Catalent Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.3.4 Catalent Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Catalent Recent Development

11.4 Gilead Sciences

11.4.1 Gilead Sciences Company Details

11.4.2 Gilead Sciences Business Overview

11.4.3 Gilead Sciences Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.4.4 Gilead Sciences Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Development

11.5 Sarepta Therapeutics

11.5.1 Sarepta Therapeutics Company Details

11.5.2 Sarepta Therapeutics Business Overview

11.5.3 Sarepta Therapeutics Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.5.4 Sarepta Therapeutics Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Sarepta Therapeutics Recent Development

11.6 Novartis

11.6.1 Novartis Company Details

11.6.2 Novartis Business Overview

11.6.3 Novartis Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.6.4 Novartis Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.7 Amgen

11.7.1 Amgen Company Details

11.7.2 Amgen Business Overview

11.7.3 Amgen Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.7.4 Amgen Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Amgen Recent Development

11.8 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

11.8.1 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.8.2 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.8.3 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.8.4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.9 Spark Therapeutics

11.9.1 Spark Therapeutics Company Details

11.9.2 Spark Therapeutics Business Overview

11.9.3 Spark Therapeutics Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.9.4 Spark Therapeutics Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Spark Therapeutics Recent Development

11.10 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

11.10.1 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Company Details

11.10.2 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Business Overview

11.10.3 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.10.4 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Recent Development

11.11 SIBIONO

11.11.1 SIBIONO Company Details

11.11.2 SIBIONO Business Overview

11.11.3 SIBIONO Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.11.4 SIBIONO Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 SIBIONO Recent Development

11.12 AnGes

11.12.1 AnGes Company Details

11.12.2 AnGes Business Overview

11.12.3 AnGes Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.12.4 AnGes Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 AnGes Recent Development

11.13 Orchard Therapeutics

11.13.1 Orchard Therapeutics Company Details

11.13.2 Orchard Therapeutics Business Overview

11.13.3 Orchard Therapeutics Viral Gene Therapy Introduction

11.13.4 Orchard Therapeutics Revenue in Viral Gene Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Orchard Therapeutics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

