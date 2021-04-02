Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Tarkett, Forbo, Beaulieu, Mohawk

“
The report titled Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vinyl Tiles Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3017575/global-vinyl-tiles-flooring-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Tiles Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Forbo, Beaulieu, Mohawk, Gerflor, DLW Flooring, James Halstead, Amtico, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Shaw, Congoleum, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, TOLI, Naibao Floor
Market Segmentation by Product: Dry Back
Click
Loose Lay
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Flooring
Residential Flooring
The Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Tiles Flooring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Tiles Flooring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3017575/global-vinyl-tiles-flooring-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Dry Back
1.2.3 Click
1.2.4 Loose Lay
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial Flooring
1.3.3 Residential Flooring
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Industry Trends
2.4.2 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Drivers
2.4.3 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Challenges
2.4.4 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Restraints
3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales
3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Tarkett
12.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
12.1.2 Tarkett Overview
12.1.3 Tarkett Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Tarkett Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.1.5 Tarkett Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Tarkett Recent Developments
12.2 Forbo
12.2.1 Forbo Corporation Information
12.2.2 Forbo Overview
12.2.3 Forbo Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Forbo Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.2.5 Forbo Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Forbo Recent Developments
12.3 Beaulieu
12.3.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
12.3.2 Beaulieu Overview
12.3.3 Beaulieu Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Beaulieu Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.3.5 Beaulieu Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Beaulieu Recent Developments
12.4 Mohawk
12.4.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
12.4.2 Mohawk Overview
12.4.3 Mohawk Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Mohawk Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.4.5 Mohawk Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Mohawk Recent Developments
12.5 Gerflor
12.5.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
12.5.2 Gerflor Overview
12.5.3 Gerflor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Gerflor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.5.5 Gerflor Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Gerflor Recent Developments
12.6 DLW Flooring
12.6.1 DLW Flooring Corporation Information
12.6.2 DLW Flooring Overview
12.6.3 DLW Flooring Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DLW Flooring Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.6.5 DLW Flooring Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 DLW Flooring Recent Developments
12.7 James Halstead
12.7.1 James Halstead Corporation Information
12.7.2 James Halstead Overview
12.7.3 James Halstead Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 James Halstead Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.7.5 James Halstead Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 James Halstead Recent Developments
12.8 Amtico
12.8.1 Amtico Corporation Information
12.8.2 Amtico Overview
12.8.3 Amtico Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Amtico Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.8.5 Amtico Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Amtico Recent Developments
12.9 Armstrong
12.9.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
12.9.2 Armstrong Overview
12.9.3 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.9.5 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Armstrong Recent Developments
12.10 Mannington Mills
12.10.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mannington Mills Overview
12.10.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.10.5 Mannington Mills Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Mannington Mills Recent Developments
12.11 Shaw
12.11.1 Shaw Corporation Information
12.11.2 Shaw Overview
12.11.3 Shaw Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Shaw Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.11.5 Shaw Recent Developments
12.12 Congoleum
12.12.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
12.12.2 Congoleum Overview
12.12.3 Congoleum Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Congoleum Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.12.5 Congoleum Recent Developments
12.13 NOX Corporation
12.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
12.13.2 NOX Corporation Overview
12.13.3 NOX Corporation Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 NOX Corporation Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments
12.14 LG Hausys
12.14.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
12.14.2 LG Hausys Overview
12.14.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.14.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments
12.15 TOLI
12.15.1 TOLI Corporation Information
12.15.2 TOLI Overview
12.15.3 TOLI Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 TOLI Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.15.5 TOLI Recent Developments
12.16 Naibao Floor
12.16.1 Naibao Floor Corporation Information
12.16.2 Naibao Floor Overview
12.16.3 Naibao Floor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Naibao Floor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services
12.16.5 Naibao Floor Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production Mode & Process
13.4 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Channels
13.4.2 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Distributors
13.5 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3017575/global-vinyl-tiles-flooring-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”