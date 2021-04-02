Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Tarkett, Forbo, Beaulieu, Mohawk

“

The report titled Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vinyl Tiles Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Tiles Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Forbo, Beaulieu, Mohawk, Gerflor, DLW Flooring, James Halstead, Amtico, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Shaw, Congoleum, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, TOLI, Naibao Floor

Market Segmentation by Product: Dry Back

Click

Loose Lay

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring



The Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Tiles Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Tiles Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Tiles Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dry Back

1.2.3 Click

1.2.4 Loose Lay

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Flooring

1.3.3 Residential Flooring

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Industry Trends

2.4.2 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Drivers

2.4.3 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Challenges

2.4.4 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Restraints

3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales

3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Vinyl Tiles Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tiles Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tarkett

12.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tarkett Overview

12.1.3 Tarkett Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tarkett Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.1.5 Tarkett Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Tarkett Recent Developments

12.2 Forbo

12.2.1 Forbo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Forbo Overview

12.2.3 Forbo Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Forbo Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.2.5 Forbo Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Forbo Recent Developments

12.3 Beaulieu

12.3.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

12.3.2 Beaulieu Overview

12.3.3 Beaulieu Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Beaulieu Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.3.5 Beaulieu Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Beaulieu Recent Developments

12.4 Mohawk

12.4.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mohawk Overview

12.4.3 Mohawk Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mohawk Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.4.5 Mohawk Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mohawk Recent Developments

12.5 Gerflor

12.5.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gerflor Overview

12.5.3 Gerflor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Gerflor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.5.5 Gerflor Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Gerflor Recent Developments

12.6 DLW Flooring

12.6.1 DLW Flooring Corporation Information

12.6.2 DLW Flooring Overview

12.6.3 DLW Flooring Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DLW Flooring Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.6.5 DLW Flooring Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 DLW Flooring Recent Developments

12.7 James Halstead

12.7.1 James Halstead Corporation Information

12.7.2 James Halstead Overview

12.7.3 James Halstead Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 James Halstead Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.7.5 James Halstead Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 James Halstead Recent Developments

12.8 Amtico

12.8.1 Amtico Corporation Information

12.8.2 Amtico Overview

12.8.3 Amtico Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Amtico Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.8.5 Amtico Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Amtico Recent Developments

12.9 Armstrong

12.9.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

12.9.2 Armstrong Overview

12.9.3 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.9.5 Armstrong Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Armstrong Recent Developments

12.10 Mannington Mills

12.10.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mannington Mills Overview

12.10.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.10.5 Mannington Mills Vinyl Tiles Flooring SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

12.11 Shaw

12.11.1 Shaw Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shaw Overview

12.11.3 Shaw Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shaw Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.11.5 Shaw Recent Developments

12.12 Congoleum

12.12.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

12.12.2 Congoleum Overview

12.12.3 Congoleum Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Congoleum Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.12.5 Congoleum Recent Developments

12.13 NOX Corporation

12.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 NOX Corporation Overview

12.13.3 NOX Corporation Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 NOX Corporation Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments

12.14 LG Hausys

12.14.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

12.14.2 LG Hausys Overview

12.14.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.14.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments

12.15 TOLI

12.15.1 TOLI Corporation Information

12.15.2 TOLI Overview

12.15.3 TOLI Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 TOLI Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.15.5 TOLI Recent Developments

12.16 Naibao Floor

12.16.1 Naibao Floor Corporation Information

12.16.2 Naibao Floor Overview

12.16.3 Naibao Floor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Naibao Floor Vinyl Tiles Flooring Products and Services

12.16.5 Naibao Floor Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Production Mode & Process

13.4 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Sales Channels

13.4.2 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Distributors

13.5 Vinyl Tiles Flooring Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”