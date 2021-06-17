Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vinyl Plank Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3199930/global-vinyl-plank-flooring-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Plank Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Research Report: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis, LG Hausys, Karndean, CFL Flooring, Beaulieu, NOX Corporation, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Snmo LVT
Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Types: Flexible Vinyl Plank Flooring
Rigid Vinyl Plank Flooring
Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Applications: Residential Use
Commercial Use
The Vinyl Plank Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Plank Flooring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Plank Flooring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Plank Flooring market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3199930/global-vinyl-plank-flooring-market
Table of Contents:
1 Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Overview
1.1 Vinyl Plank Flooring Product Overview
1.2 Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Flexible Vinyl Plank Flooring
1.2.2 Rigid Vinyl Plank Flooring
1.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Vinyl Plank Flooring Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Vinyl Plank Flooring Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vinyl Plank Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vinyl Plank Flooring as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Plank Flooring Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Vinyl Plank Flooring Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Vinyl Plank Flooring Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring by Application
4.1 Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential Use
4.1.2 Commercial Use
4.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring by Country
5.1 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring by Country
6.1 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring by Country
8.1 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vinyl Plank Flooring Business
10.1 Tarkett
10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
10.1.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Tarkett Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Tarkett Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development
10.2 Armstrong
10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Armstrong Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Tarkett Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development
10.3 Mannington Mills
10.3.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
10.3.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development
10.4 Mohawk
10.4.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Mohawk Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Mohawk Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.4.5 Mohawk Recent Development
10.5 Congoleum
10.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
10.5.2 Congoleum Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Congoleum Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Congoleum Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development
10.6 Gerflor
10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Gerflor Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Gerflor Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development
10.7 Forbo
10.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information
10.7.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Forbo Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Forbo Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.7.5 Forbo Recent Development
10.8 Novalis
10.8.1 Novalis Corporation Information
10.8.2 Novalis Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Novalis Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Novalis Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.8.5 Novalis Recent Development
10.9 LG Hausys
10.9.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
10.9.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Development
10.10 Karndean
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Vinyl Plank Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Karndean Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Karndean Recent Development
10.11 CFL Flooring
10.11.1 CFL Flooring Corporation Information
10.11.2 CFL Flooring Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 CFL Flooring Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 CFL Flooring Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.11.5 CFL Flooring Recent Development
10.12 Beaulieu
10.12.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
10.12.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Beaulieu Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Beaulieu Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.12.5 Beaulieu Recent Development
10.13 NOX Corporation
10.13.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
10.13.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 NOX Corporation Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 NOX Corporation Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.13.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development
10.14 Metroflor
10.14.1 Metroflor Corporation Information
10.14.2 Metroflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Metroflor Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Metroflor Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.14.5 Metroflor Recent Development
10.15 Milliken
10.15.1 Milliken Corporation Information
10.15.2 Milliken Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Milliken Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Milliken Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.15.5 Milliken Recent Development
10.16 Polyflor
10.16.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
10.16.2 Polyflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Polyflor Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Polyflor Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.16.5 Polyflor Recent Development
10.17 Snmo LVT
10.17.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information
10.17.2 Snmo LVT Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Snmo LVT Vinyl Plank Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Snmo LVT Vinyl Plank Flooring Products Offered
10.17.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Vinyl Plank Flooring Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Vinyl Plank Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Vinyl Plank Flooring Distributors
12.3 Vinyl Plank Flooring Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3199930/global-vinyl-plank-flooring-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”