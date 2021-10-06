Vinyl Flooring Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Tarkett, Gerflor, Armstrong

“

The report titled Global Vinyl Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vinyl Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vinyl Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vinyl Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vinyl Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vinyl Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2589274/global-vinyl-flooring-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tarkett, Gerflor, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX, Shaw, Hanwha, LG Hausys, Mohawk, Polyflor, Congoleum, Forbo, TOLI, Beaulieu, Tajima, Metroflor, Interface, RiL, Karndean, Roppe, Milliken, Kraus, Parterre, Kingdomfloor, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material, Taide Plastic Flooring

Market Segmentation by Product:

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Use

Residential Use



The Vinyl Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Flooring market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2589274/global-vinyl-flooring-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

1.2.3 Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Vinyl Flooring Production

2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Flooring Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Flooring Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Flooring Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Tarkett

12.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tarkett Overview

12.1.3 Tarkett Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tarkett Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.1.5 Tarkett Recent Developments

12.2 Gerflor

12.2.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gerflor Overview

12.2.3 Gerflor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Gerflor Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.2.5 Gerflor Recent Developments

12.3 Armstrong

12.3.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

12.3.2 Armstrong Overview

12.3.3 Armstrong Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Armstrong Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.3.5 Armstrong Recent Developments

12.4 Mannington Mills

12.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mannington Mills Overview

12.4.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

12.5 NOX

12.5.1 NOX Corporation Information

12.5.2 NOX Overview

12.5.3 NOX Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NOX Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.5.5 NOX Recent Developments

12.6 Shaw

12.6.1 Shaw Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shaw Overview

12.6.3 Shaw Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shaw Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.6.5 Shaw Recent Developments

12.7 Hanwha

12.7.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hanwha Overview

12.7.3 Hanwha Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hanwha Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.7.5 Hanwha Recent Developments

12.8 LG Hausys

12.8.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

12.8.2 LG Hausys Overview

12.8.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.8.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments

12.9 Mohawk

12.9.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mohawk Overview

12.9.3 Mohawk Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mohawk Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.9.5 Mohawk Recent Developments

12.10 Polyflor

12.10.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

12.10.2 Polyflor Overview

12.10.3 Polyflor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Polyflor Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.10.5 Polyflor Recent Developments

12.11 Congoleum

12.11.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

12.11.2 Congoleum Overview

12.11.3 Congoleum Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Congoleum Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.11.5 Congoleum Recent Developments

12.12 Forbo

12.12.1 Forbo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Forbo Overview

12.12.3 Forbo Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Forbo Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.12.5 Forbo Recent Developments

12.13 TOLI

12.13.1 TOLI Corporation Information

12.13.2 TOLI Overview

12.13.3 TOLI Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TOLI Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.13.5 TOLI Recent Developments

12.14 Beaulieu

12.14.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

12.14.2 Beaulieu Overview

12.14.3 Beaulieu Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Beaulieu Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.14.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments

12.15 Tajima

12.15.1 Tajima Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tajima Overview

12.15.3 Tajima Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tajima Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.15.5 Tajima Recent Developments

12.16 Metroflor

12.16.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

12.16.2 Metroflor Overview

12.16.3 Metroflor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Metroflor Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.16.5 Metroflor Recent Developments

12.17 Interface

12.17.1 Interface Corporation Information

12.17.2 Interface Overview

12.17.3 Interface Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Interface Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.17.5 Interface Recent Developments

12.18 RiL

12.18.1 RiL Corporation Information

12.18.2 RiL Overview

12.18.3 RiL Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 RiL Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.18.5 RiL Recent Developments

12.19 Karndean

12.19.1 Karndean Corporation Information

12.19.2 Karndean Overview

12.19.3 Karndean Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Karndean Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.19.5 Karndean Recent Developments

12.20 Roppe

12.20.1 Roppe Corporation Information

12.20.2 Roppe Overview

12.20.3 Roppe Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Roppe Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.20.5 Roppe Recent Developments

12.21 Milliken

12.21.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.21.2 Milliken Overview

12.21.3 Milliken Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Milliken Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.21.5 Milliken Recent Developments

12.22 Kraus

12.22.1 Kraus Corporation Information

12.22.2 Kraus Overview

12.22.3 Kraus Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Kraus Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.22.5 Kraus Recent Developments

12.23 Parterre

12.23.1 Parterre Corporation Information

12.23.2 Parterre Overview

12.23.3 Parterre Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Parterre Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.23.5 Parterre Recent Developments

12.24 Kingdomfloor

12.24.1 Kingdomfloor Corporation Information

12.24.2 Kingdomfloor Overview

12.24.3 Kingdomfloor Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Kingdomfloor Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.24.5 Kingdomfloor Recent Developments

12.25 Snmo LVT

12.25.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

12.25.2 Snmo LVT Overview

12.25.3 Snmo LVT Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Snmo LVT Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.25.5 Snmo LVT Recent Developments

12.26 Hailide New Material

12.26.1 Hailide New Material Corporation Information

12.26.2 Hailide New Material Overview

12.26.3 Hailide New Material Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Hailide New Material Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.26.5 Hailide New Material Recent Developments

12.27 Taide Plastic Flooring

12.27.1 Taide Plastic Flooring Corporation Information

12.27.2 Taide Plastic Flooring Overview

12.27.3 Taide Plastic Flooring Vinyl Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Taide Plastic Flooring Vinyl Flooring Product Description

12.27.5 Taide Plastic Flooring Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Vinyl Flooring Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Vinyl Flooring Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Vinyl Flooring Production Mode & Process

13.4 Vinyl Flooring Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Vinyl Flooring Sales Channels

13.4.2 Vinyl Flooring Distributors

13.5 Vinyl Flooring Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Vinyl Flooring Industry Trends

14.2 Vinyl Flooring Market Drivers

14.3 Vinyl Flooring Market Challenges

14.4 Vinyl Flooring Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Vinyl Flooring Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2589274/global-vinyl-flooring-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”