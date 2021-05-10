Vinyl Floor Tiles Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Floor Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Mohawk, Gerflor, Forbo, Beaulieu, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material, Taide Plastic Flooring
The Vinyl Floor Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Floor Tiles market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Floor Tiles industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Floor Tiles market?
Table of Contents:
1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Overview
1.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Product Scope
1.2 Vinyl Floor Tiles Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Decorative Vinyl Floor Tiles
1.2.3 Functional Vinyl Floor Tiles
1.3 Vinyl Floor Tiles Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Commercial use
1.3.3 Residential use
1.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Vinyl Floor Tiles Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Vinyl Floor Tiles Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Vinyl Floor Tiles Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vinyl Floor Tiles as of 2020)
3.4 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Vinyl Floor Tiles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Vinyl Floor Tiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 168 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 168 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vinyl Floor Tiles Business
12.1 Armstrong
12.1.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
12.1.2 Armstrong Business Overview
12.1.3 Armstrong Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Armstrong Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.1.5 Armstrong Recent Development
12.2 Mannington Mills
12.2.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mannington Mills Business Overview
12.2.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.2.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development
12.3 Tarkett
12.3.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
12.3.2 Tarkett Business Overview
12.3.3 Tarkett Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Tarkett Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.3.5 Tarkett Recent Development
12.4 NOX Corporation
12.4.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 NOX Corporation Business Overview
12.4.3 NOX Corporation Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 NOX Corporation Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.4.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development
12.5 LG Hausys
12.5.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
12.5.2 LG Hausys Business Overview
12.5.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.5.5 LG Hausys Recent Development
12.6 Congoleum
12.6.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
12.6.2 Congoleum Business Overview
12.6.3 Congoleum Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Congoleum Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.6.5 Congoleum Recent Development
12.7 Mohawk
12.7.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
12.7.2 Mohawk Business Overview
12.7.3 Mohawk Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Mohawk Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.7.5 Mohawk Recent Development
12.8 Gerflor
12.8.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
12.8.2 Gerflor Business Overview
12.8.3 Gerflor Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Gerflor Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.8.5 Gerflor Recent Development
12.9 Forbo
12.9.1 Forbo Corporation Information
12.9.2 Forbo Business Overview
12.9.3 Forbo Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Forbo Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.9.5 Forbo Recent Development
12.10 Beaulieu
12.10.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
12.10.2 Beaulieu Business Overview
12.10.3 Beaulieu Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Beaulieu Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.10.5 Beaulieu Recent Development
12.11 RiL
12.11.1 RiL Corporation Information
12.11.2 RiL Business Overview
12.11.3 RiL Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 RiL Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.11.5 RiL Recent Development
12.12 Metroflor
12.12.1 Metroflor Corporation Information
12.12.2 Metroflor Business Overview
12.12.3 Metroflor Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Metroflor Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.12.5 Metroflor Recent Development
12.13 Milliken
12.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information
12.13.2 Milliken Business Overview
12.13.3 Milliken Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Milliken Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.13.5 Milliken Recent Development
12.14 Polyflor
12.14.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
12.14.2 Polyflor Business Overview
12.14.3 Polyflor Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Polyflor Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.14.5 Polyflor Recent Development
12.15 Karndean
12.15.1 Karndean Corporation Information
12.15.2 Karndean Business Overview
12.15.3 Karndean Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Karndean Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.15.5 Karndean Recent Development
12.16 Parterre
12.16.1 Parterre Corporation Information
12.16.2 Parterre Business Overview
12.16.3 Parterre Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Parterre Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.16.5 Parterre Recent Development
12.17 Snmo LVT
12.17.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information
12.17.2 Snmo LVT Business Overview
12.17.3 Snmo LVT Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Snmo LVT Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.17.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development
12.18 Hailide New Material
12.18.1 Hailide New Material Corporation Information
12.18.2 Hailide New Material Business Overview
12.18.3 Hailide New Material Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Hailide New Material Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.18.5 Hailide New Material Recent Development
12.19 Taide Plastic Flooring
12.19.1 Taide Plastic Flooring Corporation Information
12.19.2 Taide Plastic Flooring Business Overview
12.19.3 Taide Plastic Flooring Vinyl Floor Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Taide Plastic Flooring Vinyl Floor Tiles Products Offered
12.19.5 Taide Plastic Flooring Recent Development 13 Vinyl Floor Tiles Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vinyl Floor Tiles
13.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Vinyl Floor Tiles Distributors List
14.3 Vinyl Floor Tiles Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Trends
15.2 Vinyl Floor Tiles Drivers
15.3 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Challenges
15.4 Vinyl Floor Tiles Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
