Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Analysis, Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2028 | Armstrong Flooring, LG Hausys, DuPont

A newly published report titled “Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong Flooring, LG Hausys, DuPont, Karndean, Forbo, Universal Building Products, Mohawk, Gerflor, Milliken & Company, Mannington Mills, USFloors, Kraus Flooring, Tarkett, Parterre Flooring, IVC US

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Layer

Multilayer



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market expansion?

What will be the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Layer

2.1.2 Multilayer

2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Armstrong Flooring

7.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information

7.1.2 Armstrong Flooring Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.1.5 Armstrong Flooring Recent Development

7.2 LG Hausys

7.2.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LG Hausys Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LG Hausys Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.2.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DuPont Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DuPont Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.4 Karndean

7.4.1 Karndean Corporation Information

7.4.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Karndean Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Karndean Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.4.5 Karndean Recent Development

7.5 Forbo

7.5.1 Forbo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Forbo Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Forbo Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.5.5 Forbo Recent Development

7.6 Universal Building Products

7.6.1 Universal Building Products Corporation Information

7.6.2 Universal Building Products Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Universal Building Products Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Universal Building Products Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.6.5 Universal Building Products Recent Development

7.7 Mohawk

7.7.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mohawk Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mohawk Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.7.5 Mohawk Recent Development

7.8 Gerflor

7.8.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Gerflor Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Gerflor Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.8.5 Gerflor Recent Development

7.9 Milliken & Company

7.9.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

7.9.2 Milliken & Company Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Milliken & Company Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Milliken & Company Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.9.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development

7.10 Mannington Mills

7.10.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.10.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

7.11 USFloors

7.11.1 USFloors Corporation Information

7.11.2 USFloors Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 USFloors Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 USFloors Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Products Offered

7.11.5 USFloors Recent Development

7.12 Kraus Flooring

7.12.1 Kraus Flooring Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kraus Flooring Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kraus Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kraus Flooring Products Offered

7.12.5 Kraus Flooring Recent Development

7.13 Tarkett

7.13.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tarkett Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tarkett Products Offered

7.13.5 Tarkett Recent Development

7.14 Parterre Flooring

7.14.1 Parterre Flooring Corporation Information

7.14.2 Parterre Flooring Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Parterre Flooring Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Parterre Flooring Products Offered

7.14.5 Parterre Flooring Recent Development

7.15 IVC US

7.15.1 IVC US Corporation Information

7.15.2 IVC US Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 IVC US Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 IVC US Products Offered

7.15.5 IVC US Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Distributors

8.3 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Distributors

8.5 Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

