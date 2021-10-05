Vinyl Composite Tile Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Armstrong World Industries, Berkshire Hathaway, CBC Flooring

“

The report titled Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vinyl Composite Tile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Composite Tile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Composite Tile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong World Industries, Berkshire Hathaway, CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Gerflor SAS, IVC Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Composite Tiles with Inorganic Materials

Composite Tiles with Organic Materials

Composite Tiles with Metal Materials



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Automotive

Others



The Vinyl Composite Tile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Composite Tile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Composite Tile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Composite Tile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Composite Tile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Composite Tile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Composite Tile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Composite Tile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Composite Tile Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Composite Tiles with Inorganic Materials

1.2.3 Composite Tiles with Organic Materials

1.2.4 Composite Tiles with Metal Materials

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Vinyl Composite Tile Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Vinyl Composite Tile Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Vinyl Composite Tile Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Vinyl Composite Tile Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Vinyl Composite Tile Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vinyl Composite Tile Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vinyl Composite Tile Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Composite Tile Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Vinyl Composite Tile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Vinyl Composite Tile Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Vinyl Composite Tile Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Vinyl Composite Tile Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Vinyl Composite Tile Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Vinyl Composite Tile Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Vinyl Composite Tile Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Vinyl Composite Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Composite Tile Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Vinyl Composite Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Vinyl Composite Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composite Tile Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composite Tile Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composite Tile Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Composite Tile Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Armstrong World Industries

12.1.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Armstrong World Industries Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.1.5 Armstrong World Industries Recent Development

12.2 Berkshire Hathaway

12.2.1 Berkshire Hathaway Corporation Information

12.2.2 Berkshire Hathaway Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Berkshire Hathaway Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Berkshire Hathaway Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.2.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development

12.3 CBC Flooring

12.3.1 CBC Flooring Corporation Information

12.3.2 CBC Flooring Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CBC Flooring Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CBC Flooring Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.3.5 CBC Flooring Recent Development

12.4 Congoleum Corporation

12.4.1 Congoleum Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Congoleum Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Congoleum Corporation Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Congoleum Corporation Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.4.5 Congoleum Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Forbo Holding AG

12.5.1 Forbo Holding AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Forbo Holding AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Forbo Holding AG Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Forbo Holding AG Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.5.5 Forbo Holding AG Recent Development

12.6 Tarkett S.A

12.6.1 Tarkett S.A Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tarkett S.A Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Tarkett S.A Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tarkett S.A Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.6.5 Tarkett S.A Recent Development

12.7 Mannington Mills

12.7.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mannington Mills Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mannington Mills Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.7.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

12.8 Mohawk Industries

12.8.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mohawk Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mohawk Industries Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mohawk Industries Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.8.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development

12.9 Gerflor SAS

12.9.1 Gerflor SAS Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gerflor SAS Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gerflor SAS Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gerflor SAS Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.9.5 Gerflor SAS Recent Development

12.10 IVC Group

12.10.1 IVC Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 IVC Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IVC Group Vinyl Composite Tile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 IVC Group Vinyl Composite Tile Products Offered

12.10.5 IVC Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Vinyl Composite Tile Industry Trends

13.2 Vinyl Composite Tile Market Drivers

13.3 Vinyl Composite Tile Market Challenges

13.4 Vinyl Composite Tile Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Vinyl Composite Tile Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”