Video Surveillance DVR Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2026|Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Video Surveillance DVR market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Video Surveillance DVR market. The different areas covered in the report are Video Surveillance DVR market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Video Surveillance DVR Market :

., Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Pelco, Samsung, Dali Technology, Uniview Market 4 Channel, 8 Channel, 16 Channel, 24 Channel, 32 Channel, Others Market Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Road Traffic, Public Utility, Government Facility, Others

Leading key players of the global Video Surveillance DVR market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Video Surveillance DVR market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Video Surveillance DVR market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Video Surveillance DVR market.

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Segmentation By Product :

4 Channel, 8 Channel, 16 Channel, 24 Channel, 32 Channel, Others Market

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Segmentation By Application :

, Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Road Traffic, Public Utility, Government Facility, Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Video Surveillance DVR market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 4 Channel

1.3.3 8 Channel

1.3.4 16 Channel

1.3.5 24 Channel

1.3.6 32 Channel

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Industrial

1.4.5 Road Traffic

1.4.6 Public Utility

1.4.7 Government Facility

1.4.8 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Video Surveillance DVR Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Video Surveillance DVR Industry

1.6.1.1 Video Surveillance DVR Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Video Surveillance DVR Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Video Surveillance DVR Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Video Surveillance DVR Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Video Surveillance DVR Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Video Surveillance DVR as of 2019)

3.4 Global Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Video Surveillance DVR Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Video Surveillance DVR Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Video Surveillance DVR Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Taiwan

6.8.1 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Taiwan

6.8.4 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Video Surveillance DVR Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hikvision

8.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hikvision Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Hikvision Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.1.5 Hikvision SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Hikvision Recent Developments

8.2 Dahua Technology

8.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dahua Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Dahua Technology Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.2.5 Dahua Technology SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Dahua Technology Recent Developments

8.3 Axis Communications AB

8.3.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

8.3.2 Axis Communications AB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Axis Communications AB Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.3.5 Axis Communications AB SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Axis Communications AB Recent Developments

8.4 Panasonic

8.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Panasonic Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.4.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.5 Honeywell Security

8.5.1 Honeywell Security Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honeywell Security Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Honeywell Security Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.5.5 Honeywell Security SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Honeywell Security Recent Developments

8.6 Hanwha

8.6.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hanwha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Hanwha Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.6.5 Hanwha SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hanwha Recent Developments

8.7 United Technologies

8.7.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 United Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 United Technologies Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.7.5 United Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 United Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Tyco

8.8.1 Tyco Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tyco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Tyco Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.8.5 Tyco SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Tyco Recent Developments

8.9 Pelco

8.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information

8.9.2 Pelco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Pelco Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.9.5 Pelco SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Pelco Recent Developments

8.10 Samsung

8.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.10.2 Samsung Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Samsung Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.10.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Samsung Recent Developments

8.11 Dali Technology

8.11.1 Dali Technology Corporation Information

8.11.2 Dali Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Dali Technology Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.11.5 Dali Technology SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Dali Technology Recent Developments

8.12 Uniview

8.12.1 Uniview Corporation Information

8.12.2 Uniview Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Uniview Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Video Surveillance DVR Products and Services

8.12.5 Uniview SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Uniview Recent Developments 9 Video Surveillance DVR Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Video Surveillance DVR Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Video Surveillance DVR Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Video Surveillance DVR Sales Channels

11.2.2 Video Surveillance DVR Distributors

11.3 Video Surveillance DVR Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

