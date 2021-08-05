Video management system (VMS) currently divided into two categories, one is VMS platform hardware manufacturer launched, and the other is VMS software of the software vendor developed. Video management software is typically used to record and manage video surveillance installations. Video management software runs on a computer and allows users to view multiple cameras, record and retrieve video and monitor alarms. The major players in global Video Management Software market include Milestone, Genetec, Qognify(NICE Systems) , etc. The top 3 players occupy about 20% shares of the global market. North America and China are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Standard Level is the main type, with a share about 40%. Commercial is the main application, which holds a share about 55%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Management Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Video Management Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Video Management Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Video Management Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 3400 million in 2020 to US$ 9819.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Video Management Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Video Management Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Video Management Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Video Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Standard Level, Professional Level, Enterprise Level, Cloud United States Video Management Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Video Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Commercial, Government, Personal

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Video Management Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Video Management Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Milestone, Genetec, Qognify(NICE Systems), Verint, Axis, Aimetis, OnSSI, Video Insight, AxxonSoft, Tyco Security, Cathexis, MindTree, Pelco, Salient, ISS, A&H Software, 3VR, IProNet, March, Hikvision, Dahua, KEDACOM, ZNV, SOBEYCLOUD, CDV

