Video CODECs Sales Market size to reach US$ 2517.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1933.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Video CODECs Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Video CODECs Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Video CODECs Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Video CODECs Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Hikvision, Cisco Systems, Inc, Dahua, Axis Communications, Harmonic, Flir Systems, Bosch Security Systems, Matrox, VITEC, Netposa, Sumavision, ATEME, Tieline Technology Market Segment by Product Type: H.264 & H.265, HEVC, Others, H.264 & H.265 is the main type for video codecs, and the H.264 & H.265 reached approximately 81.79% of global market share. Market Segment by Application: , Broadcast, Surveillance, Others, Broadcast is the major application area of video codecs, accounted for 56.05% market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Video CODECs Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Video CODECs Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Video CODECs Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Video CODECs Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Video CODECs Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Video CODECs Sales market

TOC

1 Video CODECs Market Overview

1.1 Video CODECs Product Scope

1.2 Video CODECs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Video CODECs Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 H.264 & H.265

1.2.3 HEVC

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Video CODECs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Broadcast

1.3.3 Surveillance

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Video CODECs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Video CODECs Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Video CODECs Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Video CODECs Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Video CODECs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Video CODECs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Video CODECs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Video CODECs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Video CODECs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Video CODECs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Video CODECs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Video CODECs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Video CODECs Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Video CODECs Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Video CODECs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Video CODECs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Video CODECs as of 2019)

3.4 Global Video CODECs Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Video CODECs Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Video CODECs Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Video CODECs Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Video CODECs Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Video CODECs Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Video CODECs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Video CODECs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Video CODECs Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Video CODECs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Video CODECs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Video CODECs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Video CODECs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Video CODECs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Video CODECs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Video CODECs Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Video CODECs Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Video CODECs Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Video CODECs Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Video CODECs Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Video CODECs Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Video CODECs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Video CODECs Business

12.1 Hikvision

12.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hikvision Business Overview

12.1.3 Hikvision Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hikvision Video CODECs Products Offered

12.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc

12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cisco Systems, Inc Business Overview

12.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc Video CODECs Products Offered

12.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc Recent Development

12.3 Dahua

12.3.1 Dahua Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dahua Business Overview

12.3.3 Dahua Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Dahua Video CODECs Products Offered

12.3.5 Dahua Recent Development

12.4 Axis Communications

12.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

12.4.2 Axis Communications Business Overview

12.4.3 Axis Communications Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Axis Communications Video CODECs Products Offered

12.4.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

12.5 Harmonic

12.5.1 Harmonic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Harmonic Business Overview

12.5.3 Harmonic Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Harmonic Video CODECs Products Offered

12.5.5 Harmonic Recent Development

12.6 Flir Systems

12.6.1 Flir Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Flir Systems Business Overview

12.6.3 Flir Systems Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Flir Systems Video CODECs Products Offered

12.6.5 Flir Systems Recent Development

12.7 Bosch Security Systems

12.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bosch Security Systems Business Overview

12.7.3 Bosch Security Systems Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Video CODECs Products Offered

12.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

12.8 Matrox

12.8.1 Matrox Corporation Information

12.8.2 Matrox Business Overview

12.8.3 Matrox Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Matrox Video CODECs Products Offered

12.8.5 Matrox Recent Development

12.9 VITEC

12.9.1 VITEC Corporation Information

12.9.2 VITEC Business Overview

12.9.3 VITEC Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 VITEC Video CODECs Products Offered

12.9.5 VITEC Recent Development

12.10 Netposa

12.10.1 Netposa Corporation Information

12.10.2 Netposa Business Overview

12.10.3 Netposa Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Netposa Video CODECs Products Offered

12.10.5 Netposa Recent Development

12.11 Sumavision

12.11.1 Sumavision Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumavision Business Overview

12.11.3 Sumavision Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sumavision Video CODECs Products Offered

12.11.5 Sumavision Recent Development

12.12 ATEME

12.12.1 ATEME Corporation Information

12.12.2 ATEME Business Overview

12.12.3 ATEME Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ATEME Video CODECs Products Offered

12.12.5 ATEME Recent Development

12.13 Tieline Technology

12.13.1 Tieline Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tieline Technology Business Overview

12.13.3 Tieline Technology Video CODECs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Tieline Technology Video CODECs Products Offered

12.13.5 Tieline Technology Recent Development 13 Video CODECs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Video CODECs Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Video CODECs

13.4 Video CODECs Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Video CODECs Distributors List

14.3 Video CODECs Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Video CODECs Market Trends

15.2 Video CODECs Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Video CODECs Market Challenges

15.4 Video CODECs Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

