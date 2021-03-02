VHF Radio Market Analysis with Trends and Opportunities | Icom Inc., Standard Horizon

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global VHF Radio Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global VHF Radio market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global VHF Radio market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global VHF Radio market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global VHF Radio market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine(FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico Market Segment by Product Type: Handhold VHF Radio, Fixed-mount VHF Radio Market Segment by Application: Fishery, Transport, Leisure and Recreation

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global VHF Radio market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VHF Radio market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the VHF Radio industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VHF Radio market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VHF Radio market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VHF Radio market

TOC

1 VHF Radio Market Overview

1.1 VHF Radio Product Scope

1.2 VHF Radio Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global VHF Radio Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Handhold VHF Radio

1.2.3 Fixed-mount VHF Radio

1.3 VHF Radio Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global VHF Radio Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Fishery

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Leisure and Recreation

1.4 VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global VHF Radio Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global VHF Radio Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global VHF Radio Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 VHF Radio Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global VHF Radio Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global VHF Radio Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global VHF Radio Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India VHF Radio Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global VHF Radio Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top VHF Radio Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top VHF Radio Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global VHF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in VHF Radio as of 2020)

3.4 Global VHF Radio Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers VHF Radio Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global VHF Radio Market Size by Type

4.1 Global VHF Radio Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global VHF Radio Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global VHF Radio Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global VHF Radio Market Size by Application

5.1 Global VHF Radio Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global VHF Radio Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global VHF Radio Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America VHF Radio Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe VHF Radio Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 123 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 123 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China VHF Radio Sales by Company

8.1.1 China VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan VHF Radio Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India VHF Radio Sales by Company

11.1.1 India VHF Radio Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India VHF Radio Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India VHF Radio Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in VHF Radio Business

12.1 Icom Inc.

12.1.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Icom Inc. Business Overview

12.1.3 Icom Inc. VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Icom Inc. VHF Radio Products Offered

12.1.5 Icom Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Standard Horizon

12.2.1 Standard Horizon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Standard Horizon Business Overview

12.2.3 Standard Horizon VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Standard Horizon VHF Radio Products Offered

12.2.5 Standard Horizon Recent Development

12.3 Cobra

12.3.1 Cobra Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cobra Business Overview

12.3.3 Cobra VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cobra VHF Radio Products Offered

12.3.5 Cobra Recent Development

12.4 Uniden

12.4.1 Uniden Corporation Information

12.4.2 Uniden Business Overview

12.4.3 Uniden VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Uniden VHF Radio Products Offered

12.4.5 Uniden Recent Development

12.5 Raymarine(FLIR Systems)

12.5.1 Raymarine(FLIR Systems) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Raymarine(FLIR Systems) Business Overview

12.5.3 Raymarine(FLIR Systems) VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Raymarine(FLIR Systems) VHF Radio Products Offered

12.5.5 Raymarine(FLIR Systems) Recent Development

12.6 Entel Group

12.6.1 Entel Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Entel Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Entel Group VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Entel Group VHF Radio Products Offered

12.6.5 Entel Group Recent Development

12.7 JVCKENWOOD

12.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Information

12.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Business Overview

12.7.3 JVCKENWOOD VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JVCKENWOOD VHF Radio Products Offered

12.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Development

12.8 Jotron

12.8.1 Jotron Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jotron Business Overview

12.8.3 Jotron VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jotron VHF Radio Products Offered

12.8.5 Jotron Recent Development

12.9 Navico

12.9.1 Navico Corporation Information

12.9.2 Navico Business Overview

12.9.3 Navico VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Navico VHF Radio Products Offered

12.9.5 Navico Recent Development 13 VHF Radio Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 VHF Radio Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of VHF Radio

13.4 VHF Radio Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 VHF Radio Distributors List

14.3 VHF Radio Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 VHF Radio Market Trends

15.2 VHF Radio Drivers

15.3 VHF Radio Market Challenges

15.4 VHF Radio Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

