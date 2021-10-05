Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health

“

The report titled Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Esaote S.p.A, IDEXX Laboratories, Mindray Medical International Limited, Canon, Heska Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

2D Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Doppler and 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Systems



Market Segmentation by Application:

Academic Institutions

Veterinary Clinics

Others



The Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2D Ultrasound Imaging Systems

1.2.3 Doppler and 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Academic Institutions

1.3.3 Veterinary Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Healthcare

12.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Healthcare Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Healthcare Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

12.2.1 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.2.5 Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Recent Development

12.3 Carestream Health

12.3.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carestream Health Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Carestream Health Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Carestream Health Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.3.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

12.4 Esaote S.p.A

12.4.1 Esaote S.p.A Corporation Information

12.4.2 Esaote S.p.A Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Esaote S.p.A Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Esaote S.p.A Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Esaote S.p.A Recent Development

12.5 IDEXX Laboratories

12.5.1 IDEXX Laboratories Corporation Information

12.5.2 IDEXX Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IDEXX Laboratories Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IDEXX Laboratories Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.5.5 IDEXX Laboratories Recent Development

12.6 Mindray Medical International Limited

12.6.1 Mindray Medical International Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mindray Medical International Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mindray Medical International Limited Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mindray Medical International Limited Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Mindray Medical International Limited Recent Development

12.7 Canon

12.7.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Canon Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Canon Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Canon Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Canon Recent Development

12.8 Heska Corporation

12.8.1 Heska Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Heska Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Heska Corporation Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Heska Corporation Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Heska Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Siemens Healthineers

12.9.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siemens Healthineers Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Siemens Healthineers Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Siemens Healthineers Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

12.10 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

12.10.1 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Products Offered

12.10.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Industry Trends

13.2 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Drivers

13.3 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Challenges

13.4 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Veterinary Ultrasound Imaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

